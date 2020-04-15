The global Tank Cleaning Service market size was 470 million US$ and it is expected to reach 590 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Tank Cleaning Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Tank Cleaning Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2188222

Chemical tankers transport an enormous variety of chemical and oil products in global and short sea trade. Due to this variety the next cargo is almost never identical with the previous cargo. Thus tank cleaning is essential on chemical and product tankers.

The usable tank capacity is reduced by the volume of sludge. The tank operator needs then to clean the tank in order to re-establish its full capacity. In addition to this, national inspection regulations require a leak test every five or 10 years (double floor). To perform this inspection, the tank needs to be completely drained and cleaned. Repair work is often performed on this occasion. The petrochemical industry and tank terminals are increasingly choosing the option of automated rather than manual tank cleaning.

One trend in the market is increasing market for tank cleaning systems as a service. Tank Cleaning Systems that not only clean the tank from inside but also extract hydrocarbons from the sludge have high upfront costs.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Mideast regions.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Dulsco

National Tank Services

Clean Harbors

Tradebe Refinery Services

Evergreen Industrial Services

ARKOIL Technologies

SWS Environmental Services

System Kikou Co

Thompson Industrial Services LLC

HTS

Bluestar

Midwestern Services Inc

Veolia Environment

Dynea

Jereh Group

STS

Kanganyouguan

Yongxin Cleaning

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2188222

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Manual Cleaning Service

Automated Cleaning Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Crude Oil Tanks

Refinery Tanks

Commercial Tank

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Tank Cleaning Service in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-tank-cleaning-service-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tank Cleaning Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Tank Cleaning Service Manufacturers

Tank Cleaning Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Tank Cleaning Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Tank Cleaning Service market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Tank Cleaning Service

1.1 Tank Cleaning Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Tank Cleaning Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Tank Cleaning Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Tank Cleaning Service Market by Type

1.3.1 Manual Cleaning Service

1.3.2 Automated Cleaning Service

1.4 Tank Cleaning Service Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Crude Oil Tanks

1.4.2 Refinery Tanks

1.4.3 Commercial Tank

1.4.4 Other

Chapter Two: Global Tank Cleaning Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Tank Cleaning Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Dulsco

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Tank Cleaning Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 National Tank Services

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155