The global market for automated parking systems was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.9% over the 2018-2025 period. This report examines the size of the global market for automated parking systems, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report categorizes the global market for automated parking systems by business, region, type and end-use sector.

One of the trends in the automated parking systems market is that of intelligent parking. The future of the parking industry will mainly be determined by the adoption of intelligent parking solutions. The deployment of advanced sensor technologies and innovations in wireless communications, data analysis, induction loops and smart parking meters will be major developments contributing to the growth of the market.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

Bosch

Valeo

Continental

DENSO Corporation

Clarion Co., Ltd.

…

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

semi-automatic automatic market segment

by application, divided into car buses Other The objectives of the study of this report are as follows: Study and predict the size of the market for automated parking systems on the world market. Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players. Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region. Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To strategically profile the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the automated parking systems market are as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company , type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key players Automated parking system

manufacturers

Automated parking system distributors / traders / wholesalers

Automated parking system sub-component

manufacturers Industry association

Downstream vendors

Customizations available

With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the automated parking systems market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

Contents

Size, condition and forecast of the global market for automated parking systems 2025

Chapter One: Overview of the Parking Systems Industry

automated 1.1 Market overview

Automated Parking Systems 1.1.1 Scope of Automated Parking Systems Product

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook

1.2 Size of the global market for automated parking systems and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 Inside

1.3 Market for automated parking systems by type

1.3 .1 Semi-automatic

1.3.2 Automatic

1.4 Market for automated parking systems per end user / Application

1.4.1 Car

1.4.2 Bus

1.4.3 Other

Chapter Two: Comprehensive Analysis of Competition in Player-Powered Parking Systems

2.1 Market size of automated parking systems (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive status and trend

2.2.1 Market concentration rate

2.2.2 Differences in products / services

2.2.3 New entrants

2.2.4 Technological trends in the future

Chapter three: Company profiles (main players)

3.1 Bosch

3.1.1 Company profile

3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions

3.1.4 Automated parking Systems Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Valeo

3.2.1 Company profile

3.2.2 Main activity / Activity

continued….

