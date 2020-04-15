This report examines the size of the global 3D mapping and 3D modeling market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report ranks the global 3D mapping and 3D modeling market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.
3D mapping and 3D modeling are the process of creating and viewing objects using 3D techniques. While cartography is used to create 3D views of objects, modeling makes it possible to create a 3D model of the desired object using specialized software. 3D modeling methods include polygonal modeling, splines, patches, primitive modeling, and non-uniform rational-based spline modeling (NURBS)
The 3D mapping and 3D modeling market in the APAC region and in North America is estimated to be $ 16.68 billion and $ 19.17 billion respectively by 2023, at a CAGR of 66.7% and 50.2% from 2018 to 2023.
In 2017, the size of the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market was xx million US dollars and is expected to reach xx million US dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the main global players, covered by
Apple
SAAB
Airbus
Google
Autodesk
Trimble
Intermap Technologies
Topcon
Cybercity 3D
ESRI
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into 3D
mapping
3D modeling
Market segment by application, divided into
building and construction
Automotive
Healthcare
Other
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
Study and forecast the size of the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market on the world market.
Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.
Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.
Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.
Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.
Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions
To strategically profile the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market are as follows:
Historical year: 2013-2017
Base year: 2017
Estimated year: 2018
Forecast year 2018 to 2025
For information on data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Key players
Manufacturers
of 3D mapping and 3D modeling Distributors / traders / wholesalers of
3D mapping and 3D modeling
Industry association Manufacturers of sub-components of 3D mapping and 3D modeling
Downstream sellers
Customizations available
With the market data provided, QYResearch offers customizations based on the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and national analysis of the 3D mapping and 3D modeling market, by end use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.
Contents
Size, state and forecast of the global 3D mapping and 3D modeling market 2025
Chapter One: Overview of the 3D Mapping and Modeling Industry
3D 1.1 Market overview
3D mapping and 3D modeling 1.1.1 Scope of the 3D mapping and 3D modeling product
1.1.2 State of the market and outlook
1.2 Global 3D mapping and 3D modeling Market size and analysis by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 Inside
1.3 3D mapping and 3D modeling market by type
1.3.1 Mapping
3D 1.3.2 3D modeling
1.4 3D cartography and 3D modeling market by end user / application
1.4.1 Building and construction
1.4.2 Automobile
1.4.3 Health
1.4.4 Others
Chapter Two: Global 3D Mapping and Analysis of the Competition in 3D Modeling by Players
2.1 Market for 3D mapping and 3D modeling Size (value) per player (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive status and trend
2.2.1 Market concentration rate
2.2.2 Differences in products / services
2.2.3 New entrants
2.2.4 Technological trends in the future
Chapter three: Company (main players) Profiles
3.1 Apple
3.1.1 Company profile
3.1.2 Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3 Products, services and solutions
3.1.4 Income from 3D mapping and 3D modeling (millions USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 SAAB
Suite ….
