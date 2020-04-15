This report studies the global Airport Information Systems (AIS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Airport Information Systems (AIS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Airports are constantly seeking new methods to improve their operational efficiencies and enhance passenger air travel. Airport information systems support the business goals of ensuring an efficient, passenger-friendly, and cost-effective airport operation. They also interface and integrate most of the electronic information within the airport, thus ensuring the smooth flow of information for operations, management, and security. The airport operations control center (AOCC) ensures maximum productivity with the aid of process automation and high efficiency in operations, revised deployment of personnel in core functions and progression capabilities, improved safety protocols, and more impactful organizational contribution through trend analysis and forecasting.

The North American region is estimated to lead the global airport information systems market in 2018 by accounting for a market share of 43.6%.

In 2017, the global Airport Information Systems (AIS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Amadeus IT Group

HCL Infosystems

RESA

Rockwell Collins

Thales Group

Cisco Systems

IBM

Microsoft

NEC

Ultra Electronics Holdings

Siemens Postal

INFORM

Intersystems Group

VELATIA

Lufthansa Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airport Operation Control Centers (AOCC)

Departure Control Systems (DCS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Class-A Airport

Class-B Airport

Class-C Airport

Class-D Airport

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Airport Information Systems (AIS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Airport Information Systems (AIS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Airport Information Systems (AIS) Manufacturers

Airport Information Systems (AIS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Airport Information Systems (AIS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

