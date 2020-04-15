This report studies the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Analytics as a service (AaaS) refers to the provision of analytics software and operations through web-delivered technologies. These types of solutions offer businesses an alternative to developing internal hardware setups just to perform business analytics.

Among analytic types, descriptive analytics have shown highest market share as it allows the organizations to learn from past behaviours and understand how they might influence future outcomes. Moreover, BFSI industry have shown highest market share in vertical segment as the industry is harnessing the power of analytics-as-a-service to better understand their customer and accordingly update their services.

In 2017, the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

Oracle

Computer Science Corporation (CSC)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE)

SAS Institute

Google

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

EMC

Gooddata

Microsoft

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Predictive

Prescriptive

Diagnostic

Descriptive

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and wholesale

Government

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunication and IT

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Analytics as a Service (AaaS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Analytics as a Service (AaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Manufacturers

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Analytics as a Service (AaaS)

1.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market by Type

1.3.1 Predictive

1.3.2 Prescriptive

1.3.3 Diagnostic

1.3.4 Descriptive

1.4 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 BFSI

1.4.2 Retail and wholesale

1.4.3 Government

1.4.4 Healthcare and life sciences

1.4.5 Manufacturing

1.4.6 Telecommunication and IT

1.4.7 Others

Chapter Two: Global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM

3.1.1 Company Profile

Continued….

