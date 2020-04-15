The global Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems market size was 61 million US$ and it is expected to reach 63 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 0.5% during 2018-2025. This report studies the global Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Repair, the process of an electronic printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, usually involving desoldering and re-soldering of BGA, SMD, SMT, LGA, etc. Correspondingly, it is obvious that convection rework and site cleaning systems are advanced, versatile machines offering the repeatability, accuracy and thermal control essential for the safe and effective rework of PCB.

The Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of convection rework and site cleaning systems will increase.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Metcal

Manncorp

Finetech

Pace

Jovy Systems

HAKKO

VJ Electronix

Advanced Techniques US

Air-vac

Puhui

Pcprotect

Gallant Tech

Seamark ZM

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Convection Rework

Site Cleaning Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

PCB industry

Application 2

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems Manufacturers

Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Convection Rework and Site Cleaning Systems Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

