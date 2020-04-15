(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight’s “Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) is a frequent, dose-dependent complication of anticancer drugs, including platinums, taxanes, epothilones, vinca alkaloids, and newer agents, such as bortezomib. It not only leads to dose reduction or discontinuation of treatment but also decreases the quality of life of cancer survivors.With the exception of paclitaxel and oxaliplatin, which causes an acute neuropathy that emerges either during or shortly after infusion, the onset of CIPN is usually delayed and appears to depend on the total cumulative dose.

Epidemiology

The Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Reports key facts–

According to DelveInsight, total incident population of CIPN in the 7MMwasobserved to be1,620,982 in the 7MM for the study period, i.e. 2017–2028. DelveInsight’s estimates show higher incidence of CIPN in the United States followed by Japan. In the US,577,592incident cases of CIPN found in 2017. Among the European countries, Germany had the highest incident population of CIPN, followed by the United Kingdom, and France in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of nearly 81,448in 2017. According to DelveInsight, majority of the CIPN cases is caused by the platinum-based chemotherapeutic agents such as oxaliplatinandcisplatin,followed by taxane agents.

Key companies are working on this disease which are given below-

1. Solasia/PledPharma

2. WEX Pharmaceutical

3. Laboratorios Dr. Esteve S.A.

4. Asahi Kasei Pharma

5. MediciNova

Name of drugs covered that are given below-

1.SP-04(PedOx)

2. Tetrodotoxin

3. E-52862

4. ART-123

5. MN-166

6. Topofen

