This report studies the global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Managing the energy and other needs in buildings efficiently and intelligently can have considerable benefits. A building energy management system (BEMS) is a sophisticated method to monitor and control the building’s energy needs. Next to energy management, the system can control and monitor a large variety of other aspects of the building regardless of whether it is residential or commercial. Examples of these functions are heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting or security measures. BEMS technology can be applied in both residential and commercial buildings.

In 2017, the global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

BuildingIQ, Inc.

C3 IoT

Cylon Controls Ltd.

Daikin

Daintree Networks

Echelon Corporation

Ecova, Inc.

EnerNOC, Inc.

eSight Energy

FirstFuel Software, Inc.

General Electric

GridPoint, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Optimum Energy LLC

Powerhouse Dynamics

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

SkyFoundry LLC

Verisae, Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Offices (government and private)

Retail stores

Institutions (schools, colleges and universities)

Hospitals

Shopping malls and hotels

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Manufacturers

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

