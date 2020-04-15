The global Building Automation Systems market size was 58700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 130100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.5% during 2018-2025.This report studies the global Building Automation Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Building Automation Systems market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Building Automation System (BAS) core functionality is to keep building climate within a specified range, light rooms based on an occupancy schedule, monitor performance and device failures in all systems and provide malfunction alarms. Automation systems reduce building energy and maintenance costs compared to a non-controlled building. Typically they are financed through energy and insurance savings and other savings associated with pre-emptive maintenance and quick detection of issues.

The commercial application held the largest size of the BAS market in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The increased rate of implementation of BAS in large shopping complexes, office buildings, and public transport areas such as airports and railway stations is encouraging the growth of the BAS market for commercial application. HVAC, lighting, and security and access control systems are the major products used in the market for commercial application.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Johnson Controls International PLC (Ireland)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

United Technologies Corp. (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Legrand SA (France)

Hubbell Inc. (U.S.)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Ingersoll-Rand Plc (Ireland)

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Crestron Electronics, Inc. (U.S.)

BuildingIQ (U.S.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wired Technology

Wireless Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Building Automation Systems in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Automation Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Building Automation Systems Manufacturers

Building Automation Systems Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Building Automation Systems Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Building Automation Systems market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

