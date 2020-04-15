This report studies the global market for robot programming services, analyzes and researches the state of development and forecasts of robot programming services in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and South East Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

ABB

Delfoi

DiFACTO

FANUC

Hypertherm

LEONI

KUKA

RS TECH

New Age Robotics

Yaskawa Motoman

Wolf Robotics

Omron Adept Technologies Technologies

de fabrication appliquées

RoboDK

ICS Robotics

Bilsing Automation

Automocean

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, product can be divided

online

offline

Market segment by application, robot programming services can be divided into

proprietary robot programming services Third-party robot programming services

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the robot programming services industry

1.1. Overview of the robot programming services market

1.1.1. Scope of product robot programming services

1.1.2. Market situation and outlook

1.2. Size of the global market for robot programming services and analysis by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Market for robot programming services by type

1.3.1. Online

1.3.2. Offline

1.4. Market for robot programming services by end users / application

1.4.1. Programming services for proprietary robots

1.4.2. Third-party robot programming services

Chapter Two: Analysis of the competition in global robot programming services by players

2.1. Size of the market for robot programming services (value) per player (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive status and trend

2.2.1. Market concentration rate

2.2.2. Product / service differences

2.2.3. New entrants

2.2.4. Technological trends of the future

Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)

3.1. ABB

3.1.1. Company profile

3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3. Products, services and solutions

3.1.4. Revenues from robot programming services (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent developments

3.2. Delfoi

3.2.1. Company profile

3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.2.3. Products, services and solutions

3.2.4. Robot programming services revenues (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent developments

3.3. DiFACTO

To continue…

