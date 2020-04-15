The size of the global procurement outsourcing market was US $ 2,820 million and is expected to reach US $ 6,830 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.7% over the period 2018-2025 .

This report examines the size of the global procurement outsourcing market, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report ranks the global outsourcing supply market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

Purchase to pay (purchase to pay or P2P) is the process of obtaining and managing the raw materials necessary for the manufacture of a product or the provision of a service. This involves the transactional flow of data sent to a supplier as well as the data surrounding the fulfillment of the actual order and payment for the product or service, the transfer of the specified key procurement activities relating to procurement and third party supplier management – perhaps to reduce overall costs or perhaps to tighten the company’s focus on its core competencies.The categorization of purchases and the management of suppliers of indirect materials and services (commonly called indirect purchases) are generally the most popular outsourced activities.

Cutting costs is the top priority for CEOs, as they seek to support business growth in a slowing market.

The demand for impactful purchases continues to be high, both in terms of cost management and unlocking the potential of the supply market to differentiate the performance of the company. However, traditional constraints of manpower, expertise and policy-oriented processes are inhibiting.

Cycle times must be shorter, information must be richer and more agile, and performance must be more transparent and efficient.

Whether it is cognitive analysis to redefine scenario analysis, crowdsourcing to improve reach and creativity, or mobile analysis to unlock performance management in real time, the potential of these digital solutions for transforming the supply value proposition is considerable. Digital solutions must be adopted by CPOs and used to significantly improve the accuracy, speed of execution and relevance of the function for the biggest business challenges.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

IBM

Accenture

GEP

Infosys

Capgemini

Genpact

TCS

Xchanging

WNS

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

direct supply indirect supply

Market segment by application, divided into

CPG and

BFSI retail sector

The objectives of the study of this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the outsourcing procurement market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the procurement outsourcing market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information on the data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

The main speakers

Supply Manufacturers of Outsourcing

Procurement Outsourcing distributors / traders / distributors

Procurement Outsourcing manufacturers Sub – component

Association of the industry

downstream suppliers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the procurement outsourcing market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

