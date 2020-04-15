This report examines the size of the global fuel card market, the industry’s status and forecasts, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global fuel card market by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

The fuel card is used most often as a payment card for petrol, diesel and other fuels at petrol stations. Fuel cards or gas cards can help consumers’ businesses save significant fuel and pay for vehicle maintenance and expenses.

Currently, there are mainly four oil companies issuing fuel cards in Singapore. The main market players are ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC and Caltex. Cumulative sales of the fuel card were approximately 1,535,000 units in 2015.

Fuel card used by moving services, packaging services, postal and courier services, logistics services, reservation and reservation services. assistance with taxis, transport of goods and private cars. Report data showed that 56.29% of market demand for fuel cards in passenger cars, 10.49% in freight transport and 8.27% in taxi reservation and assistance services in 2015.

There are two types of production constituting the fuel card, which are active cards and non-active cards. Active cards are important in the fuel card, with a combined sales market share of nearly 71.01% in 2015.

In short, over the next few years, the fuel card industry will remain a relatively stable industry. Fuel Card sales have brought many opportunities, there will be more businesses in this sector.

In 2017, the size of the global fuel card market was US $ xx million and is expected to reach US $ xx million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the main global players, covered

ExxonMobil

Shell

SPC

Caltex

DBS

UOB

OCBC

Citibank

Standard Chartered

ANZ

HSBC

POSB

American Express

Maybank

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

active non-active cards

Market segment by application, divided into

Taxis

Bus

Goods Vehicles

Passenger car

Others

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Study and forecast the size of the fuel card market on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each sub- market in relation to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

to analyze competitive developments such as extensions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions with the

strategic profile of the players and analyze in detail their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the fuel card market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Key Stakeholders Fuel Card

Manufacturers

Fuel Card Distributors / Dealers / Wholesalers

Fuel Card Sub-Component Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the fuel card market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

