DelveInsight’s Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy (CIPN) is a frequent, dose-dependent complication of anticancer drugs, including platinums, taxanes, epothilones, vinca alkaloids, and newer agents, such as bortezomib. It not only leads to dose reduction or discontinuation of treatment but also decreases the quality of life of cancer survivors.With the exception of paclitaxel and oxaliplatin, which causes an acute neuropathy that emerges either during or shortly after infusion, the onset of CIPN is usually delayed and appears to depend on the total cumulative dose.

Epidemiology Perspective

The Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Reports key facts–

According to DelveInsight, total incident population of CIPN in the 7MMwasobserved to be1,620,982 in the 7MM for the study period, i.e. 2017–2028. DelveInsight’s estimates show higher incidence of CIPN in the United States followed by Japan. In the US,577,592incident cases of CIPN found in 2017. Among the European countries, Germany had the highest incident population of CIPN, followed by the United Kingdom, and France in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of nearly 81,448in 2017. According to DelveInsight, majority of the CIPN cases is caused by the platinum-based chemotherapeutic agents such as oxaliplatinandcisplatin,followed by taxane agents.

Key companies are working on this disease which are given below-

1. Solasia/PledPharma

2. WEX Pharmaceutical

3. Laboratorios Dr. Esteve S.A.

4. Asahi Kasei Pharma

5. MediciNova

Name of drugs covered that are given below-

1.SP-04(PedOx)

2. Tetrodotoxin

3. E-52862

4. ART-123

5. MN-166

6. Topofen

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy

3. Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy: Disease Background and Overview

4. Patient Journey

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

7. KOL Views

8. Unmet Needs

9. Appendix

9.1. Bibliography

9.2. Report Methodology

10. DelveInsight Capabilities

11. Disclaimer

12. About DelveInsight

