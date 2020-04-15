The global cervical pillows market is segmented into pillow type as Standard, Roll & Water-Based; By Function as Displacement & Support; By Application as Cradle Pillows, Neck Pillows, Side Pillows, Cervical Rolls & Basic Cervical Pillows; By Material as Foam Based Pillows, Fiber Based Pillows, Memory Foam Based Pillows & Others; of which Memory foam pillows is the largest segment by material type in the global cervical pillows market, which is estimated to represent US$ 287.9 Mn, or 31.1% share of the total market in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 463.7 Mn by 2027 and By Distribution Channel as Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies & e-Commerce and Retail Stores.

High Prevalence of Cervical Concerns

Global cervical pillows market is expected to grow at significant CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global cervical pillows market is expected to reach at USD 1436.2 Million by the end of 2027. The market is expected to expand due to rising prevalence of cervical spondylitis, neck muscle and joint strains and sprains, tension & headaches, whiplash injuries, arthritis etc. across the globe.

The report titled “Cervical Pillows Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the cervical pillows market in terms of market segmentation by pillow type, by product type, by application, by material type, by distribution channel and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the cervical pillows market which includes company profiling of Flamingo, Alex Orthopedic, Inc., Mediflow Inc., Core Products International, Inc., Coop Home Goods, Crown Medical Products, Inc., CNH Pillow Inc., Arc4life, Hall Innovations, Carpenter Co. and J-Pillow Ltd.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the cervical pillows market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

