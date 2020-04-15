The “Global Field Service Management Software Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the security industry with a focus on the global field service management software trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global field service management software with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, end-users and geography. The global field service management software is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall field service management software with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Some of The Leading Players of Field Service Management Software Market : Accenture, Accruent (Verisae), Astea International, ClickSoftware, FieldWare, Microsoft, Oracle, Praxedo, Salesforce, and SAP SE

Field service management software are specially designed application solutions that facilitate assistance in real-time tracking of various organization assets especially off-site or off-shore equipment, machineries, and components for their effective monitoring, utilization, operation and maintenance among other applications. The software solution provide assistance in numerous day-to-day operations such as scheduling work, dispatching technicians & inventories, tracking critical operation & task status, real time tracking assets and integration of inventors & assets with business systems among other applications.

The software has substantial scope of application across various end-user sector such as IT & telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, oil & gas, and pharmaceutical among other end-user industries. Moreover, currently the commonly available field service management solutions are on-premise software and cloud deployed solutions. Also, the increase in demand for adoption of software enabled robust field service management solutions are expected to gain traction especially in emerging economies and subsequently provide numerous profitable market opportunities for the market players in the coming years.



