The Soft Tissue Repair Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for soft tissue repair is projected to reach US$ 6,677.0 Mn in 2025.

Soft tissue injuries are also common among the sportsmen and athletes which may require immediate treatment. Sutures, suture anchors, interference screw are various fixation devices used for soft tissue fixation. Synthetic meshes, allograft, xenograft are also used to replace the lost soft tissue in various parts of the body.

The List of Companies:

1. Smith & Nephew

2. Depuy Synthes

3. Arthrex, Inc.

4. Medtronic

5. Integra Lifesciences Corporation

6. Stryker

7. R Bard, Inc.

8. Organogenesis

9. Lifecell Corporation

10. Wright Medical Group, Inc

The market is witnessing a potential growth rate during the past few years and is expected to witness similar trend in the coming years. Development of technologically advanced products in tissue regeneration, rising for treatment of sport injuries and growth of sport medicine drive the growth of soft tissue repair market. Increasing number of orthopedic surgeries also drive the growth of the market. Some of the common orthopedic procedures are Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction, rotator cuf, meniscal repair, hip arthroscopy and joint replacement surgeries. These procedures are indicated for soft tissue repair and fixation.

The market for soft tissue repair is well established in North America region, especially in the US and Canada. In North America, increasing number of FDA approvals and product launches, progressive growth of regenerative medicine and presence of key market players drive the market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of surgical procedures such as hernia repair, increasing of product offerings in China and Australia and rapid development of medical device industry. Per the Population Census 2011, there are nearly 104 million elderly persons in India, out of which 53 million are females and 51 million are males. Also, United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs stated that the number of geriatric population in India is projected to reach 158.7 million in 2025.

