The Data Annotation Tool Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 319.5 Mn in the year 2018. And expected to Grow at a CAGR of 24.4% by 2027.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Data Annotation Tool Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the Annotation Tool Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

This report evaluates “Global Data Annotation Tool Market Ecosystem” by tudying Ecosystem analysis, trend intelligence and market revenue analysis. Data annotation is the process of highlighting and labeling data attributes to data. Combinations of data characteristics such as texts, image, video, etc., can be annotated. This helps end-users in maintaining data at a centralized location and eliminates duplicity. Before modeling into any Machine learning algorithms or other AR-VR application, it is an important step to annotate the data. The rise in adoption of advanced technologies such as AI also contribute to the growth of Data Annotation tool market ecosystem.

Innodata, Appen Limited, AMAZON.COM, INC, CloudFactory Limited, Annotate, and more…

By Application: Logistics and Transportation, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Oil & Gas, Others.



REGIONAL ANALYSIS OF ANNOTATION TOOL MARKET ECOSYSTEM

The North American region is expected to hold the pole position in the data annotation tool market owing to the increasing demand for self-driving cars across the region. The major manufacturers of automobiles such as Voyage and General Motors are using data annotation tools. Companies like Tesla are also using data annotation tools for its computer vision algorithms in self-driving cars. North America is holding around 39.6% share in the global data annotation tool market. These are some of the factors that will contribute to the growth of the overall Data annotation tool market during the forecast period.

One of the highest adoption of the Data Annotation tool market is the IT & Telecom industry. The technological evolution in the telecom industry results in huge demand for machine learning applications to analyse the vast amount of data. Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a major role in various industries.

