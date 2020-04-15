According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Smart Inhalers Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Disorder and End User.’ The Global Smart Inhalers Market is expected to reach US$ 8,033.21 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,094.26 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 25.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global smart inhalers market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global smart inhalers market, based on the product, was segmented as, nebulizers and inhalers. In 2018, the inhalers held the largest share of the market, by product. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Inhalers are widely used in respiratory disorders such as asthma and COPD. They are available in various forms such as manually-actuated pressurized metered-dose inhalers, breath-actuated pressurized metered-dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, and mist inhalers. The use of the type of inhaler highly depends on the intensity of the respiratory disorder and the need for its diagnosis.

The major players operating in the smart inhalers market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Adherium Ltd., Vectura Group plc, Novartis AG, Findair Sp. z o. o., Cohero Health, Crux Product Design Ltd, Teva Pharmaceuticals, 3M, and Amiko Digital Health Limited.

The global smart inhalers market by product was led by inhalers segment. In 2018, the segment of inhalers held the largest market share in the smart inhalers market, by product. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the cases of asthma, coupled with increased adoption of inhalers by patients.

The global smart inhalers market by end user segment was led by home-care settings segment. In 2018, the home-care settings segment with a significant share in the smart inhalers market, by end user. The segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the rising prevalence of asthma among the developed as well as developing economies.

Advancements in technology have always had a significant impact in the field of medicine. Smartphone is one of the most dynamic and ubiquitous trends in communication. Mobile phones can also be used for communicating through different platforms such as email, performing Internet searches, and various other applications. Smartphones are one of the fastest growing sectors in the technology industry, and its impact in medicine has already been observed significantly. Smartphones aren’t just making it easier in terms of day to day chores; the technology is also streamlining care for both physicians and patients. Hospitals are making significant investments in smartphone and secure mobile platforms to enable communications between clinicians and between them and patients, according to a new survey. Clinicians will often use both a hardened device and a consumer-grade smartphone to communicate with one another and patients. For example, purpose-built devices can be integrated with in-hospital patient call systems, so nurses are paged when a patient hits the call button, increasing responsiveness. The increasing use of smartphones is thereby expected to provide opportunities for the rising use of mobile-based applications by both healthcare providers and patients to streamline workflow and avoid inconvenience such as hospital waiting time, availability of admission beds and others.

