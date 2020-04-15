According to this study, over the next five years the Thebaine market will register a -0.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 60 million by 2025, from $ 60 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Thebaine business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thebaine market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Thebaine value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Extraction from Poppy Straw

Extraction from Opium

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Oxycodone

Hydrocodone

Buprenorphine

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sun Pharmaceutical

Tasmanian Alkaloids

TPI

Cepia-Sanofi

Alcaliber

Taj Pharmaceuticals

Gansu Alkaloids

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Thebaine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Thebaine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Thebaine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Thebaine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Thebaine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Thebaine Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Thebaine Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Thebaine Segment by Type

2.2.1 Extraction from Poppy Straw

2.2.2 Extraction from Opium

2.3 Thebaine Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Thebaine Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Thebaine Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Thebaine Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Thebaine Segment by Application

2.4.1 Oxycodone

2.4.2 Hydrocodone

2.4.3 Buprenorphine

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Thebaine Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Thebaine Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Thebaine Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Thebaine Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Thebaine by Company

3.1 Global Thebaine Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Thebaine Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Thebaine Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Thebaine Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Thebaine Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Thebaine Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Thebaine Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Thebaine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Thebaine Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Thebaine Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Thebaine by Regions

4.1 Thebaine by Regions

4.2 Americas Thebaine Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Thebaine Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Thebaine Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Thebaine Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Thebaine Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Thebaine Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Thebaine Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Thebaine Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Thebaine Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Thebaine Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Thebaine Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Thebaine Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Thebaine Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Thebaine Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Thebaine by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Thebaine Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Thebaine Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Thebaine Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Thebaine Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Thebaine by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Thebaine Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Thebaine Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Thebaine Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Thebaine Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Thebaine Distributors

10.3 Thebaine Customer

11 Global Thebaine Market Forecast

11.1 Global Thebaine Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Thebaine Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Thebaine Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Thebaine Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Thebaine Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Thebaine Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Sun Pharmaceutical

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Thebaine Product Offered

12.1.3 Sun Pharmaceutical Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Latest Developments

12.2 Tasmanian Alkaloids

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Thebaine Product Offered

12.2.3 Tasmanian Alkaloids Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Tasmanian Alkaloids Latest Developments

12.3 TPI

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Thebaine Product Offered

12.3.3 TPI Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 TPI Latest Developments

12.4 Cepia-Sanofi

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Thebaine Product Offered

12.4.3 Cepia-Sanofi Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Cepia-Sanofi Latest Developments

12.5 Alcaliber

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Thebaine Product Offered

12.5.3 Alcaliber Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Alcaliber Latest Developments

12.6 Taj Pharmaceuticals

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Thebaine Product Offered

12.6.3 Taj Pharmaceuticals Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Taj Pharmaceuticals Latest Developments

12.7 Gansu Alkaloids

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Thebaine Product Offered

12.7.3 Gansu Alkaloids Thebaine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Gansu Alkaloids Latest Developments

…

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

