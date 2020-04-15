According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Motorcycle Helmets market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Motorcycle Helmets business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Motorcycle Helmets market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Smart Motorcycle Helmets value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Full Face Helmet

Half Face Helmet

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Adults

Children

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sena Technologies

Life BEAM Technologies

JARVISH

Crosshelmet

Reevu

QUin Helmets

FUSAR Technologies

SKULLY Technologies

DAQRI

Nand Logic

Forcite Helmet System

LIVALL Tech

Jager HelmX Smart Helmets

LUMOS HELMET

BABAALI

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Smart Motorcycle Helmets consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Smart Motorcycle Helmets market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Smart Motorcycle Helmets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Smart Motorcycle Helmets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Smart Motorcycle Helmets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full Face Helmet

2.2.2 Half Face Helmet

2.3 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Segment by Application

2.4.1 Adults

2.4.2 Children

2.5 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Smart Motorcycle Helmets Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Smart Motorcycle Helmets by Regions

4.1 Smart Motorcycle Helmets by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Smart Motorcycle Helmets Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

6.1.2 APAC Smart Motorcycle Helmets Value by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 APAC Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Smart Motorcycle Helmets by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Europe Smart Motorcycle Helmets Value by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 Europe Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Motorcycle Helmets by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Motorcycle Helmets Value by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Distributors

10.3 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Customer

11 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Market Forecast

11.1 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Smart Motorcycle Helmets Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Sena Technologies

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Product Offered

12.1.3 Sena Technologies Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Sena Technologies News

12.2 Life BEAM Technologies

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Product Offered

12.2.3 Life BEAM Technologies Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Life BEAM Technologies News

12.3 JARVISH

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Product Offered

12.3.3 JARVISH Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 JARVISH News

12.4 Crosshelmet

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Product Offered

12.4.3 Crosshelmet Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Crosshelmet News

12.5 Reevu

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Product Offered

12.5.3 Reevu Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Reevu News

12.6 QUin Helmets

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Product Offered

12.6.3 QUin Helmets Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 QUin Helmets News

12.7 FUSAR Technologies

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Product Offered

12.7.3 FUSAR Technologies Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 FUSAR Technologies News

12.8 SKULLY Technologies

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Product Offered

12.8.3 SKULLY Technologies Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 SKULLY Technologies News

12.9 DAQRI

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Product Offered

12.9.3 DAQRI Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 DAQRI News

12.10 Nand Logic

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Smart Motorcycle Helmets Product Offered

12.10.3 Nand Logic Smart Motorcycle Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Nand Logic News

12.11 Forcite Helmet System

12.12 LIVALL Tech

12.13 Jager HelmX Smart Helmets

12.14 LUMOS HELMET

12.15 BABAALI

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

