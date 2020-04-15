According to this study, over the next five years the Sports Sun Care market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Sports Sun Care business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Sports Sun Care market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Sports Sun Care value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Face Cream
Liquid
Spray
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Men
Women
Children
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Shiseido
Avon Products
Kao Group
Bayer AG
Edgewell Personal Care
Sun Bear Sunscreen
Procter & Gamble
Beiersdorf AG
Estee Lauder
The Mentholatum Company, Inc
CHANDO
LG Household & Health Care
AmorePacific Corporation
L’OREAL PARIS
Pechoin
Jahwa
Johnson & Johnson
Inoherb
Unilever
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sports Sun Care market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Sports Sun Care market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sports Sun Care players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sports Sun Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Sports Sun Care submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Sports Sun Care Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Sports Sun Care Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Sports Sun Care Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Sports Sun Care Segment by Type
2.2.1 Face Cream
2.2.2 Liquid
2.2.3 Spray
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Sports Sun Care Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Sports Sun Care Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Sports Sun Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Sports Sun Care Segment by Application
2.4.1 Men
2.4.2 Women
2.4.3 Children
2.5 Sports Sun Care Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Sports Sun Care Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Sports Sun Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Sports Sun Care by Players
3.1 Global Sports Sun Care Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Sports Sun Care Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Sports Sun Care Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Sports Sun Care Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Sports Sun Care by Regions
4.1 Sports Sun Care Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Sports Sun Care Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Sports Sun Care Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Sports Sun Care Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Sports Sun Care Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Sports Sun Care Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Sports Sun Care Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Sports Sun Care Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Sports Sun Care Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Sports Sun Care Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Sports Sun Care Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Sports Sun Care by Countries
7.2 Europe Sports Sun Care Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Sports Sun Care Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Sports Sun Care by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Sports Sun Care Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Sports Sun Care Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Sports Sun Care Market Forecast
10.1 Global Sports Sun Care Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Sports Sun Care Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Sports Sun Care Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Sports Sun Care Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Sports Sun Care Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Shiseido
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Sports Sun Care Product Offered
11.1.3 Shiseido Sports Sun Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Shiseido News
11.2 Avon Products
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Sports Sun Care Product Offered
11.2.3 Avon Products Sports Sun Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Avon Products News
11.3 Kao Group
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Sports Sun Care Product Offered
11.3.3 Kao Group Sports Sun Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Kao Group News
11.4 Bayer AG
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Sports Sun Care Product Offered
11.4.3 Bayer AG Sports Sun Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Bayer AG News
11.5 Edgewell Personal Care
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Sports Sun Care Product Offered
11.5.3 Edgewell Personal Care Sports Sun Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Edgewell Personal Care News
11.6 Sun Bear Sunscreen
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Sports Sun Care Product Offered
11.6.3 Sun Bear Sunscreen Sports Sun Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Sun Bear Sunscreen News
11.7 Procter & Gamble
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Sports Sun Care Product Offered
11.7.3 Procter & Gamble Sports Sun Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Procter & Gamble News
11.8 Beiersdorf AG
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Sports Sun Care Product Offered
11.8.3 Beiersdorf AG Sports Sun Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Beiersdorf AG News
11.9 Estee Lauder
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Sports Sun Care Product Offered
11.9.3 Estee Lauder Sports Sun Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Estee Lauder News
11.10 The Mentholatum Company, Inc
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Sports Sun Care Product Offered
11.10.3 The Mentholatum Company, Inc Sports Sun Care Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 The Mentholatum Company, Inc News
11.11 CHANDO
11.12 LG Household & Health Care
11.13 AmorePacific Corporation
11.14 L’OREAL PARIS
11.15 Pechoin
11.16 Jahwa
11.17 Johnson & Johnson
11.18 Inoherb
11.19 Unilever
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
