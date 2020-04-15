This report presents the worldwide 2D Laser Cutting Machines market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The 2D Laser Cutting Machines market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for 2D Laser Cutting Machines.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Mazak Optonics
Trumpf
Han’S Laser
Bystronic
Amada
Coherent
Prima Power
Mitsubishi Electric
HG Laser
Koike
DMG MORI
LVD
Cincinnati
Universal Laser Systems
Penta-Chutian
IPG Photonics
Lead Laser
Epilog Laser
Trotec
GF
Spartanics
Microlution
Boye Laser
Kaitian Laser
Golden Laser
2D Laser Cutting Machines Breakdown Data by Type
CO2 2D Laser Machine
Fiber 2D Laser Machine
2D Laser Cutting Machines Breakdown Data by Application
Metal Materials Cutting
Non-metal Materials Cutting
2D Laser Cutting Machines Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global 2D Laser Cutting Machines status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key 2D Laser Cutting Machines manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of 2D Laser Cutting Machines :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of 2D Laser Cutting Machines market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 2D Laser Cutting Machines Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 COChapter Two: 2D Laser Machine
1.4.3 Fiber 2D Laser Machine
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Metal Materials Cutting
1.5.3 Non-metal Materials Cutting
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Market Size
2.1.1 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production 2013-2025
2.2 2D Laser Cutting Machines Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key 2D Laser Cutting Machines Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 2D Laser Cutting Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers 2D Laser Cutting Machines Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into 2D Laser Cutting Machines Market
2.4 Key Trends for 2D Laser Cutting Machines Markets & Products
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 2D Laser Cutting Machines Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 2D Laser Cutting Machines Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 2D Laser Cutting Machines Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 2D Laser Cutting Machines Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production by Regions
4.1 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production
4.2.2 United States 2D Laser Cutting Machines Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States 2D Laser Cutting Machines Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production
4.3.2 Europe 2D Laser Cutting Machines Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe 2D Laser Cutting Machines Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production
4.4.2 China 2D Laser Cutting Machines Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China 2D Laser Cutting Machines Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production
4.5.2 Japan 2D Laser Cutting Machines Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan 2D Laser Cutting Machines Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production by Type
6.2 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Revenue by Type
6.3 2D Laser Cutting Machines Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Mazak Optonics
8.1.1 Mazak Optonics Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Mazak Optonics 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.1.4 Mazak Optonics 2D Laser Cutting Machines Product Description
8.1.5 Mazak Optonics Recent Development
8.2 Trumpf
8.2.1 Trumpf Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 Trumpf 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.2.4 Trumpf 2D Laser Cutting Machines Product Description
8.2.5 Trumpf Recent Development
8.3 Han’S Laser
8.3.1 Han’S Laser Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 Han’S Laser 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.3.4 Han’S Laser 2D Laser Cutting Machines Product Description
8.3.5 Han’S Laser Recent Development
8.4 Bystronic
8.4.1 Bystronic Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 Bystronic 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.4.4 Bystronic 2D Laser Cutting Machines Product Description
8.4.5 Bystronic Recent Development
8.5 Amada
8.5.1 Amada Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 Amada 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.5.4 Amada 2D Laser Cutting Machines Product Description
8.5.5 Amada Recent Development
8.6 Coherent
8.6.1 Coherent Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 Coherent 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.6.4 Coherent 2D Laser Cutting Machines Product Description
8.6.5 Coherent Recent Development
8.7 Prima Power
8.7.1 Prima Power Company Details
8.7.2 Company Overview
8.7.3 Prima Power 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.7.4 Prima Power 2D Laser Cutting Machines Product Description
8.7.5 Prima Power Recent Development
8.8 Mitsubishi Electric
8.8.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details
8.8.2 Company Overview
8.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.8.4 Mitsubishi Electric 2D Laser Cutting Machines Product Description
8.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development
8.9 HG Laser
8.9.1 HG Laser Company Details
8.9.2 Company Overview
8.9.3 HG Laser 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.9.4 HG Laser 2D Laser Cutting Machines Product Description
8.9.5 HG Laser Recent Development
8.10 Koike
8.10.1 Koike Company Details
8.10.2 Company Overview
8.10.3 Koike 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.10.4 Koike 2D Laser Cutting Machines Product Description
8.10.5 Koike Recent Development
8.11 DMG MORI
8.12 LVD
8.13 Cincinnati
8.14 Universal Laser Systems
8.15 Penta-Chutian
8.16 IPG Photonics
8.17 Lead Laser
8.18 Epilog Laser
8.19 Trotec
8.20 GF
8.21 Spartanics
8.22 Microlution
8.23 Boye Laser
8.24 Kaitian Laser
8.25 Golden Laser
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 2D Laser Cutting Machines Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa 2D Laser Cutting Machines Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 2D Laser Cutting Machines Sales Channels
11.2.2 2D Laser Cutting Machines Distributors
11.3 2D Laser Cutting Machines Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global 2D Laser Cutting Machines Study
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
