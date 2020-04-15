This report presents the worldwide E-cigarette and Vaping market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

E-cigarette is a battery-operated device that is considered as a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes. The industry is non-uniformly regulated as effects of the devices are under review. Large tobacco companies have flourished by introducing these devices through various brands that cater to different requirements, thereby enhancing quality and level of customization of the products.

The market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period, owing to growing popularity of these products among millennials. Moreover, availability of a variety of e-cigarette options is another factor projected to provide a tremendous push to the market over the forecast period.

The E-cigarette and Vaping market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for E-cigarette and Vaping.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Altria Group, Inc.

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

International Vapor Group

Japan Tobacco

International

NicQuid

Philip Morris International Inc.

R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.

E-cigarette and Vaping Breakdown Data by Type

Disposable

Rechargeable

Modular Devices

E-cigarette and Vaping Breakdown Data by Application

Online

Retail

E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global E-cigarette and Vaping status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key E-cigarette and Vaping manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-cigarette and Vaping :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of E-cigarette and Vaping market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Disposable

1.4.3 Rechargeable

1.4.4 Modular Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Online

1.5.3 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Market Size

2.1.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production 2013-2025

2.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key E-cigarette and Vaping Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers E-cigarette and Vaping Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into E-cigarette and Vaping Market

2.4 Key Trends for E-cigarette and Vaping Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 E-cigarette and Vaping Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Regions

4.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States E-cigarette and Vaping Production

4.2.2 United States E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States E-cigarette and Vaping Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe E-cigarette and Vaping Production

4.3.2 Europe E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe E-cigarette and Vaping Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China E-cigarette and Vaping Production

4.4.2 China E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China E-cigarette and Vaping Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan E-cigarette and Vaping Production

4.5.2 Japan E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan E-cigarette and Vaping Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea E-cigarette and Vaping Production

4.6.2 South Korea E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea E-cigarette and Vaping Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Type

6.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue by Type

6.3 E-cigarette and Vaping Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Altria Group, Inc.

8.1.1 Altria Group, Inc. Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Altria Group, Inc. E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Altria Group, Inc. E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description

8.1.5 Altria Group, Inc. Recent Development

8.2 British American Tobacco

8.2.1 British American Tobacco Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 British American Tobacco E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 British American Tobacco E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description

8.2.5 British American Tobacco Recent Development

8.3 Imperial Brands

8.3.1 Imperial Brands Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Imperial Brands E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Imperial Brands E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description

8.3.5 Imperial Brands Recent Development

8.4 International Vapor Group

8.4.1 International Vapor Group Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 International Vapor Group E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 International Vapor Group E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description

8.4.5 International Vapor Group Recent Development

8.5 Japan Tobacco

8.5.1 Japan Tobacco Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description

8.5.5 Japan Tobacco Recent Development

8.6 International

8.6.1 International Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 International E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 International E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description

8.6.5 International Recent Development

8.7 NicQuid

8.7.1 NicQuid Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 NicQuid E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 NicQuid E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description

8.7.5 NicQuid Recent Development

8.8 Philip Morris International Inc.

8.8.1 Philip Morris International Inc. Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Philip Morris International Inc. E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 Philip Morris International Inc. E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description

8.8.5 Philip Morris International Inc. Recent Development

8.9 R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company

8.9.1 R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description

8.9.5 R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company Recent Development

8.10 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

8.10.1 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd. Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd. E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.10.4 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd. E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description

8.10.5 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

8.11 Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 E-cigarette and Vaping Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Sales Channels

11.2.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Distributors

11.3 E-cigarette and Vaping Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global E-cigarette and Vaping Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

