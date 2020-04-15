This report presents the worldwide E-cigarette and Vaping market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
E-cigarette is a battery-operated device that is considered as a safe alternative to smoking cigarettes. The industry is non-uniformly regulated as effects of the devices are under review. Large tobacco companies have flourished by introducing these devices through various brands that cater to different requirements, thereby enhancing quality and level of customization of the products.
The market is expected to gain traction over the forecast period, owing to growing popularity of these products among millennials. Moreover, availability of a variety of e-cigarette options is another factor projected to provide a tremendous push to the market over the forecast period.
The E-cigarette and Vaping market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for E-cigarette and Vaping.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Altria Group, Inc.
British American Tobacco
Imperial Brands
International Vapor Group
Japan Tobacco
International
NicQuid
Philip Morris International Inc.
R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company
Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.
E-cigarette and Vaping Breakdown Data by Type
Disposable
Rechargeable
Modular Devices
E-cigarette and Vaping Breakdown Data by Application
Online
Retail
E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global E-cigarette and Vaping status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key E-cigarette and Vaping manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-cigarette and Vaping :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of E-cigarette and Vaping market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Study Coverage
1.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Disposable
1.4.3 Rechargeable
1.4.4 Modular Devices
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Online
1.5.3 Retail
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Market Size
2.1.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production 2013-2025
2.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
2.3.2 Key E-cigarette and Vaping Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers E-cigarette and Vaping Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into E-cigarette and Vaping Market
2.4 Key Trends for E-cigarette and Vaping Markets & Products
Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 E-cigarette and Vaping Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Regions
4.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States E-cigarette and Vaping Production
4.2.2 United States E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States E-cigarette and Vaping Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe E-cigarette and Vaping Production
4.3.2 Europe E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe E-cigarette and Vaping Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China E-cigarette and Vaping Production
4.4.2 China E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China E-cigarette and Vaping Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan E-cigarette and Vaping Production
4.5.2 Japan E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan E-cigarette and Vaping Import & Export
4.6 South Korea
4.6.1 South Korea E-cigarette and Vaping Production
4.6.2 South Korea E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue
4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea
4.6.4 South Korea E-cigarette and Vaping Import & Export
4.7 Other Regions
4.7.1 Taiwan
4.7.2 India
4.7.3 Southeast Asia
Chapter Five: E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Country
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 GCC Countries
5.6.4 Egypt
5.6.5 South Africa
Chapter Six: Market Size by Type
6.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production by Type
6.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue by Type
6.3 E-cigarette and Vaping Price by Type
Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Altria Group, Inc.
8.1.1 Altria Group, Inc. Company Details
8.1.2 Company Overview
8.1.3 Altria Group, Inc. E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.1.4 Altria Group, Inc. E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description
8.1.5 Altria Group, Inc. Recent Development
8.2 British American Tobacco
8.2.1 British American Tobacco Company Details
8.2.2 Company Overview
8.2.3 British American Tobacco E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.2.4 British American Tobacco E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description
8.2.5 British American Tobacco Recent Development
8.3 Imperial Brands
8.3.1 Imperial Brands Company Details
8.3.2 Company Overview
8.3.3 Imperial Brands E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.3.4 Imperial Brands E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description
8.3.5 Imperial Brands Recent Development
8.4 International Vapor Group
8.4.1 International Vapor Group Company Details
8.4.2 Company Overview
8.4.3 International Vapor Group E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.4.4 International Vapor Group E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description
8.4.5 International Vapor Group Recent Development
8.5 Japan Tobacco
8.5.1 Japan Tobacco Company Details
8.5.2 Company Overview
8.5.3 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.5.4 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description
8.5.5 Japan Tobacco Recent Development
8.6 International
8.6.1 International Company Details
8.6.2 Company Overview
8.6.3 International E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.6.4 International E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description
8.6.5 International Recent Development
8.7 NicQuid
8.7.1 NicQuid Company Details
8.7.2 Company Overview
8.7.3 NicQuid E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.7.4 NicQuid E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description
8.7.5 NicQuid Recent Development
8.8 Philip Morris International Inc.
8.8.1 Philip Morris International Inc. Company Details
8.8.2 Company Overview
8.8.3 Philip Morris International Inc. E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.8.4 Philip Morris International Inc. E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description
8.8.5 Philip Morris International Inc. Recent Development
8.9 R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company
8.9.1 R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company Company Details
8.9.2 Company Overview
8.9.3 R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.9.4 R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description
8.9.5 R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company Recent Development
8.10 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.
8.10.1 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd. Company Details
8.10.2 Company Overview
8.10.3 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd. E-cigarette and Vaping Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
8.10.4 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd. E-cigarette and Vaping Product Description
8.10.5 Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development
8.11 Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.
Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts
9.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 E-cigarette and Vaping Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global E-cigarette and Vaping Revenue Forecast by Type
Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast
10.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 South Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette and Vaping Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
10.7.2 GCC Countries
10.7.3 Egypt
10.7.4 South Africa
Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
11.1 Value Chain Analysis
11.2 Sales Channels Analysis
11.2.1 E-cigarette and Vaping Sales Channels
11.2.2 E-cigarette and Vaping Distributors
11.3 E-cigarette and Vaping Customers
Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Market Risks/Restraints
12.4 Key World Economic Indicators
Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global E-cigarette and Vaping Study
Chapter Fourteen: Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
