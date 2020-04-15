This report presents the worldwide Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A point of sale terminal (POS terminal) is an electronic device used to process card payments at retail locations. A POS terminal generally reads the information off a customer’s credit or debit card, checks whether the funds in a customer’s bank account are sufficient, transfers the funds from the customer’s account to the seller’s account and records the transaction and prints a receipt.
The current trend is away from traditional proprietary hardware and toward software-based POS systems that can be loaded into a tablet or other mobile device. To stay ahead of the curve, POS terminal makers are introducing their own versions of portable and mobile POS devices. Such devices can be seen at busy retail stores and restaurants where owners are cognizant of the fact that customers generally do not like waiting around to pay for a product or meal. Price, function and user-friendliness are important criteria for POS system purchasers. Extremely important in the growing interconnected world is the security of the systems. Some high-profile hacks of customer data have occurred through POS terminals that did not have updated operating systems.
The Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Verifone
Pax Technology
Hp Company
Cisco Systems
Elavon
Castles Technology
Newland Payment Technology
Panasonic Corporation
Citixsys Americas
Touchbistro
Ncr Corporation
Diebold Nixdorf
Zebra Technologies
Squirrel Systems
BBPOS
Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal Breakdown Data by Type
by Component
Hardware
Software
Services
by Product
Fixed Or Wired
Wireless Or Mobile
by Deployment
On-Cloud
On-Premises
Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal Breakdown Data by Application
Retail
Hospitality
Healthcare
Restaurants
Entertainment
Warehouse
Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal :
History Year: 2013 – 2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
