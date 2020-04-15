This report presents the worldwide Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A point of sale terminal (POS terminal) is an electronic device used to process card payments at retail locations. A POS terminal generally reads the information off a customer’s credit or debit card, checks whether the funds in a customer’s bank account are sufficient, transfers the funds from the customer’s account to the seller’s account and records the transaction and prints a receipt.

The current trend is away from traditional proprietary hardware and toward software-based POS systems that can be loaded into a tablet or other mobile device. To stay ahead of the curve, POS terminal makers are introducing their own versions of portable and mobile POS devices. Such devices can be seen at busy retail stores and restaurants where owners are cognizant of the fact that customers generally do not like waiting around to pay for a product or meal. Price, function and user-friendliness are important criteria for POS system purchasers. Extremely important in the growing interconnected world is the security of the systems. Some high-profile hacks of customer data have occurred through POS terminals that did not have updated operating systems.

The Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Verifone

Pax Technology

Hp Company

Cisco Systems

Elavon

Castles Technology

Newland Payment Technology

Panasonic Corporation

Citixsys Americas

Touchbistro

Ncr Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf

Zebra Technologies

Squirrel Systems

BBPOS

Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal Breakdown Data by Type

by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

by Product

Fixed Or Wired

Wireless Or Mobile

by Deployment

On-Cloud

On-Premises

Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal Breakdown Data by Application

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Restaurants

Entertainment

Warehouse

Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Point Of Sale (Pos) Terminal market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

