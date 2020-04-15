Identity and access management (IAM) is a framework for business processes that facilitates the management of electronic or digital identities. The framework includes the organizational policies for managing digital identity as well as the technologies needed to support identity management.

The Asia-Pacific identity & access management market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region are funding and supporting local initiatives related to the digital world, which have assisted in the growth of the market in the region.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Identity and Access Management (IAM) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Identity and Access Management (IAM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and CPG

Public Sector and Utilities

Energy

Manufacturing

Education

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

CA Technologies

Dell Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Ping Identity

Oracle

Okta

Netiq Corporation

Hitachi Id Systems

Sailpoint Technologies

Centrify

Covisint

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Identity and Access Management (IAM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Identity and Access Management (IAM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Identity and Access Management (IAM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Identity and Access Management (IAM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-premises

2.2.2 Cloud-based

2.3 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Telecom and IT

2.4.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

2.4.4 Retail and CPG

2.4.5 Public Sector and Utilities

2.4.6 Energy

2.4.7 Manufacturing

2.4.8 Education

2.4.9 Others

2.5 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Players

3.1 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Regions

4.1 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Countries

7.2 Europe Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Identity and Access Management (IAM) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 CA Technologies

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Product Offered

11.1.3 CA Technologies Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 CA Technologies News

11.2 Dell Technologies

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Product Offered

11.2.3 Dell Technologies Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Dell Technologies News

11.3 IBM

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Product Offered

11.3.3 IBM Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 IBM News

11.4 Microsoft

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Product Offered

11.4.3 Microsoft Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Microsoft News

11.5 Ping Identity

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Product Offered

11.5.3 Ping Identity Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Ping Identity News

11.6 Oracle

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Product Offered

11.6.3 Oracle Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Oracle News

11.7 Okta

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Product Offered

11.7.3 Okta Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Okta News

11.8 Netiq Corporation

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Product Offered

11.8.3 Netiq Corporation Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Netiq Corporation News

11.9 Hitachi Id Systems

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Product Offered

11.9.3 Hitachi Id Systems Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Hitachi Id Systems News

11.10 Sailpoint Technologies

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Product Offered

11.10.3 Sailpoint Technologies Identity and Access Management (IAM) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Sailpoint Technologies News

11.11 Centrify

11.12 Covisint

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

