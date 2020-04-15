Identity and access management (IAM) is a framework for business processes that facilitates the management of electronic or digital identities. The framework includes the organizational policies for managing digital identity as well as the technologies needed to support identity management.
The Asia-Pacific identity & access management market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region are funding and supporting local initiatives related to the digital world, which have assisted in the growth of the market in the region.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Identity and Access Management (IAM) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Identity and Access Management (IAM) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application:
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and CPG
Public Sector and Utilities
Energy
Manufacturing
Education
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
CA Technologies
Dell Technologies
IBM
Microsoft
Ping Identity
Oracle
Okta
Netiq Corporation
Hitachi Id Systems
Sailpoint Technologies
Centrify
Covisint
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Identity and Access Management (IAM) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Identity and Access Management (IAM) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Identity and Access Management (IAM) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Identity and Access Management (IAM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
