ADS-B is an Automatic Dependent Surveillance–Broadcast system, an integral part for air traffic control. The ADS-B broadcasts important information such as aircraft velocity, position, and altitude at a set time intervals. The ADS-B functions by using a transponder to send accurate details of position to air traffic controllers. The ADS-B works by determining it position using GPS which is then broadcasted by transponder at intervals.

The ADS-B is operable in remote areas, on mountain side, low or very high altitudes, thus offers an additive advantage over the conventional ones. These features of ADS-B benefits the users to great extent allowing them to control traffic even of runaways, is one of the major factor driving the global ADS-B market. The ADS-B technology offers improved efficiency and safety to pilots, controllers and also to public. Further, it offers information on weather conditions, prevents the runaway incursions even at heavy rainfall and provide information to pilots which earlier only controllers used to get. These factors are expected to drive the global ADS-B market during the forecast period.

The ADS-B market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for ADS-B.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Garmin

Honeywell International

ACSS (Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems)

APPAREO SYSTEMS

Dynon Avionics

Rockwell Collins

Trig Avionics Limited

FreeFlight Systems

The Bendix Aviation Corporation

Aspen Avionics

ADS-B Breakdown Data by Type

ADS-B In

ADS-B Out

ADS-B Breakdown Data by Application

ATC Surveillance

Airborne Surveillance

Others

ADS-B Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

ADS-B Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global ADS-B status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key ADS-B manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of ADS-B :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of ADS-B market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 ADS-B Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global ADS-B Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 ADS-B In

1.4.3 ADS-B Out

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global ADS-B Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 ATC Surveillance

1.5.3 Airborne Surveillance

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global ADS-B Market Size

2.1.1 Global ADS-B Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global ADS-B Production 2013-2025

2.2 ADS-B Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key ADS-B Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 ADS-B Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers ADS-B Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into ADS-B Market

2.4 Key Trends for ADS-B Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 ADS-B Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 ADS-B Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 ADS-B Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 ADS-B Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 ADS-B Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 ADS-B Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 ADS-B Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: ADS-B Production by Regions

4.1 Global ADS-B Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global ADS-B Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global ADS-B Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States ADS-B Production

4.2.2 United States ADS-B Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States ADS-B Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe ADS-B Production

4.3.2 Europe ADS-B Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe ADS-B Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China ADS-B Production

4.4.2 China ADS-B Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China ADS-B Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan ADS-B Production

4.5.2 Japan ADS-B Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan ADS-B Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea ADS-B Production

4.6.2 South Korea ADS-B Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea ADS-B Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: ADS-B Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global ADS-B Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global ADS-B Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global ADS-B Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America ADS-B Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America ADS-B Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe ADS-B Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe ADS-B Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific ADS-B Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific ADS-B Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America ADS-B Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America ADS-B Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa ADS-B Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa ADS-B Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global ADS-B Production by Type

6.2 Global ADS-B Revenue by Type

6.3 ADS-B Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global ADS-B Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global ADS-B Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global ADS-B Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Garmin

8.1.1 Garmin Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Garmin ADS-B Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Garmin ADS-B Product Description

8.1.5 Garmin Recent Development

8.2 Honeywell International

8.2.1 Honeywell International Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Honeywell International ADS-B Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Honeywell International ADS-B Product Description

8.2.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

8.3 ACSS (Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems)

8.3.1 ACSS (Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 ACSS (Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems) ADS-B Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 ACSS (Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems) ADS-B Product Description

8.3.5 ACSS (Aviation Communication & Surveillance Systems) Recent Development

8.4 APPAREO SYSTEMS

8.4.1 APPAREO SYSTEMS Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 APPAREO SYSTEMS ADS-B Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 APPAREO SYSTEMS ADS-B Product Description

8.4.5 APPAREO SYSTEMS Recent Development

8.5 Dynon Avionics

8.5.1 Dynon Avionics Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Dynon Avionics ADS-B Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Dynon Avionics ADS-B Product Description

8.5.5 Dynon Avionics Recent Development

8.6 Rockwell Collins

8.6.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Rockwell Collins ADS-B Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 Rockwell Collins ADS-B Product Description

8.6.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

8.7 Trig Avionics Limited

8.7.1 Trig Avionics Limited Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Trig Avionics Limited ADS-B Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 Trig Avionics Limited ADS-B Product Description

8.7.5 Trig Avionics Limited Recent Development

8.8 FreeFlight Systems

8.8.1 FreeFlight Systems Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 FreeFlight Systems ADS-B Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 FreeFlight Systems ADS-B Product Description

8.8.5 FreeFlight Systems Recent Development

8.9 The Bendix Aviation Corporation

8.9.1 The Bendix Aviation Corporation Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 The Bendix Aviation Corporation ADS-B Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 The Bendix Aviation Corporation ADS-B Product Description

8.9.5 The Bendix Aviation Corporation Recent Development

8.10 Aspen Avionics

8.10.1 Aspen Avionics Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Aspen Avionics ADS-B Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.10.4 Aspen Avionics ADS-B Product Description

8.10.5 Aspen Avionics Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 ADS-B Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global ADS-B Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global ADS-B Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 ADS-B Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global ADS-B Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global ADS-B Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 ADS-B Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global ADS-B Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global ADS-B Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 ADS-B Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 ADS-B Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America ADS-B Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe ADS-B Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific ADS-B Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America ADS-B Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa ADS-B Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 ADS-B Sales Channels

11.2.2 ADS-B Distributors

11.3 ADS-B Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global ADS-B Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

