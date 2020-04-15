The growth of the market is driven by factors such as increase in environmental concerns and implementation of stringent government regulations toward open dumping. However, along with difficulties in storage & handling of fly control chemicals, and their high prices are some of the major factors expected to hinder the market growth during the analysis period.
Leading Fly Control Chemicals Market Players:
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- FMC Corporation
- Aimco Pesticides Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Syngenta
The fly control chemicals market for waste management is segmented based on type, waste treatment method, method of application, and region. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into larvicide and adulticide. On the basis of waste treatment method, it is classified into mechanical biological treatment (MBT) and anaerobic digestion. By method of application, it is segregated into toxic bait, dichlorvos vaporizer, outdoor space-spraying, larvicide sprayers, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Fly Control Chemicals Market, By Component
Chapter 5: Fly Control Chemicals Market, By Deployment
Chapter 6: Fly Control Chemicals Market, By Organization Size
Chapter 7: Fly Control Chemicals Market, By Application
Chapter 8: Fly Control Chemicals Market, By Region
Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape
To Continue…
