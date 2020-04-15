High adoption of LED bulbs over traditional bulbs coupled with technological evolution drive the growth of the global high-purity alumina market. Its superior properties such as durability, reliability and low radiated heat have led to rise in adoption of LED products, thereby driving the demand for HPA. In addition, upsurge in production of electric vehicles in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific has boosted the demand for HPA, as it is used in manufacturing of batteries in electric vehicles. However, increase in prices of HPA is the significant factor anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Sample of the Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983217/sample

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Orbite Technologies Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Baikowski SAS, Alcoa Inc., Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd., Altech Chemicals Ltd., Zibo Honghe Chemical Co. Ltd., Sasol and Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd. and Hebei Pengda Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

The High Purity Alumina Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

High-purity alumina (HPA) is a premium product that falls under non-metallurgical alumina products, characterized by a minimum purity level of 99.99%. HPA is utilized as a base material to manufacture sapphire substrates in applications such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and artificial sapphire glass. It possesses properties such as corrosion resistance, high brightness and can withstand high temperatures.

The global High Purity Alumina Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the key players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012983217/discount

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: High Purity Alumina Market, By Component

Chapter 5: High Purity Alumina Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: High Purity Alumina Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: High Purity Alumina Market, By Application

Chapter 8: High Purity Alumina Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]