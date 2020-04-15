Fiber is a thread or a filament used in making of a textile or a mineral substance. Thermoplastic is a substance that becomes either turns into the plastic on heating or hardens itself on cooling and is capable of repeating the process. Long fiber thermoplastics are polymer resins reinforced with organic or inorganic composites. The fibers that are reinforced are short or long. Long fiber thermoplastics are used in semi-structural purposes and are now shifted to be used in main structural applications.

Leading Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Players:

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

Dieffenbacher Enterprise

Lanxess AG

PlastiComp, Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

PPG Fiber Glass Inc.

RTP Company, Inc.

Solvay SA

The “Global Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chemicals and Materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the long fiber thermoplastics market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, fiber type, application and geography. The global long fiber thermoplastics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading long fiber thermoplastics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global long fiber thermoplastics market is segmented on the basis of resin type, fiber type, and application. On the basis of resin type, the long fiber thermoplastics market is segmented into polypropylene, polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate and others. As per fiber type the long fiber thermoplastics market is bifurcated into long glass fiber thermoplastic composites, long carbon fiber thermoplastic composites and others. On the basis of application, the market is broken into automotive, electrical & electronics, sporting goods, consumer goods and others.

