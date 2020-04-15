Global CBD Skin Care Market Analysis:

Global CBD Skin Care Market is expected to present substantial growth over the forecast period 2020 – 2026. The report comprises crucial information, such as market share, size, and growth rate for the business owners to predict the future demand and plan their policies accordingly. It also includes real-time information on growing consumer requirements, their product preferences, and spending power for the manufacturing companies to plan production effectively and deliver optimal services. The literature also focuses on the geographic segmentation that will help the players to track potential customers and deliver their offerings according to preferences and spending power. Business owners and marketing executives can plan various profit-maximizing strategies with the help of various opportunities and drivers mentioned in the report. This will also enable them to reduce the gap between demand and supply without wastage.

Furthermore, few restraining factors are also mentioned in the report for alerting the industry players and helping them in planning various profitable strategies and policies for better growth in the forecast period. Moreover, the report comprises details on the major growth strategies adopted by industry players, which will intensify the competition. List of key players is also given for the players to understand their market position and take crucial steps to strengthen their presence in the industry.

Market Competitors:

The Players Profiled in the CBD Skin Care Market Comprise:

Kiehl’s LLC, Cannuka LLC, Leef Organics, Medical Marijuana Inc., Lord Jones, Kapu Maku LLC, VERTLYBALM, Elixinol Global Limited, Fab CBD Company, and Endoca LLC. Other key players identified in the value chain are L’Oreal, Varm Cosmo, L’Eela, Apothecanna, Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Kana Skincare, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Cronos Group, CBD Biotech, and Estee Lauder.

These players are focusing on growth strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and more for strengthening market presence, increasing product portfolio, and creating brand image in the minds of end users.

Competitive Analysis:

The players in the CBD Skin Care market are increasingly adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as partnership, mergers and acquisition, collaboration, takeovers, new product launches, innovations in the existing technologies, and more. Competitors in the market can take decisions on strengthening their presence in the industry.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

1.2.3. Analyst Tools And Models

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective

Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Parent Market Overview: Natural Cosmetics Market (2018)

3.3. Key Findings

3.3.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Porter’S Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1. High Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.5.2. Low Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5.3. Moderate Threat of Substitution

3.5.4. High Threat of New Entrants

3.5.5. High Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Incredible Skin Healing Potential

3.6.1.2. Increase Preference Towards Sustainable Skin Care Products

3.6.1.3. Growing Awareness And Acceptance of Cannabis

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. High Probabilities of Product Contamination

3.6.2.2. Regulatory Imposition On Product Manufacturing And Marketing

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Growth In Revenue Through Online Sales Channels

Chapter 4: Cbd Skin Care Market, By Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

4.2. Oils

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.3. Lotion And Creams

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.4. Masks And Serums

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.5. Bath And Soaps

4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

4.5.2. Market Size And Forecast

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

4.6.2. Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 5: Cbd Skin Care Market, By Source

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast

5.2. Hemp

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast

5.3. Marijuana

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors And Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast

More…

