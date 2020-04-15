The global automotive tire market is expected to grow from US$ 233.15 Bn in 2017 to US$ 306.44 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2018 and 2025.

Automotive tire market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in construction, manufacturing, agriculture, mining, and other industries. Moreover, an increase in mobility as a service is also propelling the adoption of more and more passenger and commercial vehicles which would further encourage the production and sales of automotive tires. In addition to this, need and growing urge to replace the old/aged tires with new tires is also accountable to increase the aftermarket segment. These factors are anticipated to drive the automotive tire market during the forecast period.

The key companies profiled in this report include Bridgestone Corporation, Continental AG, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Michelin, Pirelli & C. S.P.A, Dunlop India Limited, Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Apollo Tires Ltd., MRF Tires, and Hankook Tire.

Nowadays, consumers using bias tire fitted vehicles has started using radial tires by replacing their bias tires. This replacement is further responsible for creating a substantial replacement market for the radial tires. These tires provide higher fuel efficiency and cause less vibration in passenger and commercial vehicles which also plays a significant role in the adoption of radial tires over bias tires. These type of tires extend the lifespan of the tire, and therefore manufacturers install radial tires to increase its revenue. The radial tire segment will fuel the growth of automotive tire market.

The growth of automotive tire market in the Middle East & Africa region is high compared to the other regions. Growing urbanization and rising income of individuals in this region are resulting in an enhanced and better standard of living which is projected to lead the automotive tire market and related accessories, and parts. In addition to this, increasing disposable income in the African countries, sales of automobiles has increased which further provides ample opportunities for the growth of the automotive tire market in these regions.

