The rising terrorist activities, security threats, and border disputes are demand ing IED detection system. Integration of sensors such as electromagnetic sensors, chemical sensors, hyper spectral sensor analysis, ground penetrating radar, radar technology, and electro-optical sensors among others are helping the IED detection system market to propel year on year. IED detection system plays an essential role in detecting explosives during counter-insurgency, border counter-terrorism, or law enforcement effort.

The “Global IED Detection System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IED detection system market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, detection capability, equipment, End User, and geography. The global IED detection system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IED detection system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The reports cover key developments in the IED detection system market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from IED detection system market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IED detection system in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the IED detection system market.

The report also includes the profiles of key IED detection system companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Chemring Group PLC

ECM Technologies

Harris Corporation

L3 Security & Detection Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Netline Communications Technologies (NCT) Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales Group

The report analyzes factors affecting IED detection system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive Porter’s five force analysis on global scenario.

