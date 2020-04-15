The “Global Light Fidelity (Li-Fi)/Visible Light Communication Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the telecom industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market with detailed market segmentation by component, industry vertical, and geography. The global light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication is wireless communication technology that uses light to transmit data and position between devices. This technology facilitates internet facilities in a closed, controlled environment such as airplanes, shopping complexes, hospitals, offices, and vehicles, among others. It is widely utilized to offer communication between electronic devices with the support of visible light, particularly the LED bulbs. This evolving technology has various advantages over currently prevalent Wi-Fi technology such as 10,000 times wider bandwidth and 100 times faster speed, which facilitates the user to transfer a large amount of data in a very less time period. Several advantages are largely uplifting the Li-Fi market in numerous applications such as location-based services in the retail sector, automated vehicular communications, and inflight communications, among others.

The major factors that are boosting the growth of the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market are the need for enhanced data security, wider bandwidth, faster transmission rate, and rise in adoption rate in industries such as aerospace & defense and retail. In addition, increasing spectrum crisis owing to increased data usage has also influenced several network providers to switch towards high efficiency and strong internet services which in turn is anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities for the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market growth in the coming years.

The global light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market is segmented on the basis of component and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as LED, photodetectors, and microcontrollers. Based on industry vertical, the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market is divided into retail, electronics, defense and security, automotive and transportation, aerospace and aviation, healthcare, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market for each region.

The reports cover key developments in the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the light fidelity (Li-Fi)/visible light communication market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

FireFly Wireless Networks, LLC

General Electric Company

LumEfficient

LVX SYSTEM

Oledcomm

Panasonic Corporation

pureLiFi Ltd

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Signify Holding

VLNComm

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Light Fidelity Visible Light Communication Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

