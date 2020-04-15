There is huge increment in the utilization of smart pills in social insurance with wide scope of uses, for example, container endoscopy, persistent checking and medication conveyance. Otherwise called keen meds, shrewd pills are ingestible cases implanted with scaled down smaller scale gadgets. These pills basically screen the consistence of a patient to an endorsed sedate routine. Consequently, persistent observing has become has gotten one of the significant regions of use right now. Keen pills are additionally use for different malady signs, for example, gastrointestinal illnesses, malignancy and neurological issue.

Growth of the market for smart pills is ruled by various factors such as increasing demand for advanced drug delivery system and minimally invasive surgical procedures. Also, healthcare providers are now becoming aware about the use of smart pills for patient monitoring, which further supplements the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of smart pills and strict regulatory requirements may restrain the growth of the market.

Major Key Players Operating in this Market Study:-

CapsoVision, Inc., Given Imaging, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Proteus Digital Health, Medtronic, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Lucid Group Limited, SYNECTICS MEDICAL LTD, Gelesis, and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

2 Key Takeaways

3 Smart Pills Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Smart Pills Market – By Application

3.2.2 Smart Pills Market – By Disease Indication

3.2.3 Smart Pills Market – By End User

3.2.4 Smart Pills Market – By Region

3.2.4.1 By Country

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South and Central America– PEST Analysis

4 Smart Pills Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Smart Pills Market – Global Analysis

5.1 Global Smart Pills Market Overview

5.2 Global Smart Pills Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis (US$ Mn)

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions

The report analyzes factors affecting Smart Pills market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Smart Pills market in these regions.

In North America, the market is mainly driven by increasing number of market players focusing on drug delivery and patient monitoring, and emergence of new market players offering innovative solutions in the market. Additionally, FDA approvals received by key players in the market also furnishes the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2017, “Abilify MyCite” smart pill by Proteus Digital Health received FDA approval for its use in US.

The reports cover key developments in the Smart Pills Market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Smart Pills Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Smart Pills in the global market.

