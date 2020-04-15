The pandemic has swept across the world with millions affected and thousands of dead. While Italy, Spain, and China were few of the first countries to be the worst hit, we are seeing a radical increase in the number of cases in countries like the USA, India, France, Germany, and Iran.

In this scenario, citizens across the globe are finding ways to enhance their immunity to stay healthy and possibly unaffected by the rapidly spreading virus. Nowadays, there has been substantially increased interest in natural and alternative researched immunity-boosting products.

Covering this topic with some vital information, Dr. Susana Trujillo has published an article regarding one such natural polysaccharide derived from brown seaweed named Fucoidan. Dr. Susana is a Naturopath, Formulations Scientist and Medical Advisory Board Member for a globally recognized company.

What is Fucoidan?

Fucoidan is a naturally extracted polysaccharide obtained from various species of brown seaweed like Mekabu, Mozuku, and Fucus. According to several clinical studies, these brown seaweed extracts offer immune-boosting and antiviral properties.

Clinical Benefits of Fucoidan

In her report, Dr. Susana has explained the health benefits of Fucoidan. She explained that Fucoidan is extremely helpful in boosting immunity against seasonal influenza. Fucoidan can also activate important immune cells known as Natural Killer (NK) cells and cytotoxic T cells – thus preparing the human body against viral invasion. Apart from these, research suggests that Fucoidan obtained from Mekabu, Mozuku and Fucus also exhibits antiviral action against common viruses such as measles, Newcastle virus, and canine distemper.1 Moreover, this natural seaweed extract mobilizes stem cells and dampens the allergic response.

It is a well-known fact that our body’s natural response to disease-causing viruses is somewhat weakened when we get sick or due to the natural aging process, as compared to a healthy state and young age respectively. Hence, consuming naturally extracted substances like Fucoidan is a great way to strengthen the immune system of our bodies to stay healthy and safe.

Fucoidan Can Enhance the Immune System

When we are sick or as we continue to get older, our body is often more vulnerable to viruses. They can penetrate certain cells, and if one does not have a strong immune system, the symptoms caused by viral diseases can worsen. The worst part is, these viruses cannot be cleared from the body quickly enough, and they continue to replicate within the body, thus causing detrimental damage. In the context of the existing global health crisis, there are high chances of getting a viral disease if we get exposed to it. These viral diseases can cause respiratory infections, high fever, body ache, cough, etc. In some cases, these can cause other acute complications that can even be fatal.

The only way to confront the symptoms caused by viral diseases is by having a well-balanced nutrition to support the immune function, regular exercise, proper hygiene, and enough sleep. Fucoidan is a great health supplement that is known to be a natural immune-boosting and antiviral alternative. It offers additional physiological benefits to the human immune system.

In her report, Dr, Susana has spoken highly about the immunomodulatory and antiviral properties of Fucoidan, which are extremely valuable to keep yourself healthy in this situation.

Apart from consuming Fucoidan obtained from the brown seaweeds Mekabu, Mozuku and Fucus, it is recommended to rigorously practice the following in order to stay safe:

Stay home as much as possible!

Keep a safe distance!

Wash your hands with soap and water regularly!

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth!

Stay hydrated! You can also consider electrolytes!

Maintain a healthy diet. Eat enough fruits and vegetables!

Other natural ingredients that can be also helpful to enhance the immune system are: Vitamin C and Vitamin D, zinc, beta-glucan or Agaricus blazei, elderberry, and colostrum!

Stay safe, stay indoors, & stay healthy!

Dr. Susana Trujillo

DISCLAIMER: The statements regarding this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or prevent any disease. The information on this website or in emails is designed for educational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for informed medical advice or care. You should not use this information to diagnose or treat any health problems or illnesses without consulting your physician. Please consult a doctor with any questions you may have regarding your condition.

References: