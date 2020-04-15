Smart Airports Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2025

The latest study on the Smart Airports market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Smart Airports market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Smart Airports market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.
The report suggests that the Smart Airports market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Smart Airports market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.
Segments of the Smart Airports Market Evaluated in the Report:
Market Segmentation:
Smart Airport Infrastructure Analysis
- Endpoint Devices
- Sensors
- Tags
- IP Phone
- Video Conferencing
- Communication Systems
- Wireless Airports
- Smart Phones
- Near Field Communication
- Social Media
- Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control
- IoT Enabled Beacons
- Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
- Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks
- RFID Baggage Reconciliation System
- E-gates
- Air/Ground Traffic Control
- Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)
- Automated Passport Control
- Security Systems
- Biometrics
- Alerts & Cyber Security
- E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar
- E-Tag System
- Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)
Smart Airport Solutions Analysis
- Terminal Side
- HVAC
- Lighting Control
- Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM)
- Fire and Life Safety Solutions
- Energy Management
- Life Cycle Services
- Building Management and Automation Systems
- Airside
- Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS)
- Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)
- Surface Movement Guidance
- Runway Improvement and Apron Management
- Digital and Radar Video Surveillance
- Landside
- Parking
- Access Roads
- Perimeter Security
- Car Rental
- Mass Transit
- Airport City
Smart Airport Applications Analysis
- Core Applications
- Content Management
- Business Intelligence
- Next-Generation Web
- Collaboration
- Integration
- Business Applications
- Noise Abatement
- Fee Management
- Performance Management
- Gate Management
Smart Airport Services Analysis
- Smart Transport and Parking Services
- Real-time Travel Services
- Intelligent Transport Services
- Trip Concierge
- Smart Retail, Hospitality, and Entertainment Services
- Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality
- Intelligent Advertising
- Lean Retail Solutions
- Telepresence Rooms
- Smart Workplace Services
- Equipment Telematics Solutions
- Mobile Worker and Expert Locator
- Smart Airport Processes
- Location-Based Services
- RFID Baggage Tagging
- No-queue Check-in Solutions
- Smart Business-to-Business Services
- Traffic and Facilities Management
- Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services
In addition, the report provides analysis of the smart airport market with respect to the following geographical segments:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- EU7
- CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka)
- Australasia (Australia, NZ, and Guinea)
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
COVID-19 Impact on Smart Airports Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Airports market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Smart Airports market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
Important queries addressed in the report:
- Which company is expected to dominate the Smart Airports market in terms of market share in 2020?
- How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Smart Airports market?
- Which application of the Smart Airports is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Smart Airports market?
- How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?
Crucial data that can be drawn from the Smart Airports market report:
- The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Smart Airports market
- Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets
- Current and future prospects of various applications of the Smart Airports
- Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Smart Airports market
- Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Smart Airports market in different regions
