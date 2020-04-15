Smart Locks Revenue Growth Predicted by 2019-2025

The latest study on the Smart Locks market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Smart Locks market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Smart Locks market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Smart Locks market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Segments of the Smart Locks Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Smart Locks market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Smart Locks market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Market: Competitive Analysis

The study also includes competition landscape with competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global Smart Locks market based on their 2015 revenues, profiling of major players. Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for year 2014 to 2016. The key players profiled in the global smart locks market include Honeywell International Inc., August Home, Inc., Vivint, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDS, Havenlock Inc., Kwikset, Assa Abloy Group, Schlage, and Apigy Inc (Lockitron).

The global smart locks market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

Deadbolt

Lever/Knob

By Unlocking Mechanism

Keypad

Touch Screen

Touch to Open

App Based

Hybrid/Integrated

By Application

Government

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



COVID-19 Impact on Smart Locks Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Locks market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Smart Locks market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

