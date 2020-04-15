Social Business Intelligence Market: Trends, Analysis, Market shares, Types, Applications, Key players Forecast 2019-2023

The latest study on the Social Business Intelligence market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Social Business Intelligence market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Social Business Intelligence market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Social Business Intelligence market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Social Business Intelligence market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9681?source=atm

Reasons to Purchase from MRRSE?

24/7 customer service provided by experienced consultants

One of the most established market research companies in India

A methodical process adopted to create insightful market reports

Data gathered from trusted and credible primary and secondary sources

Seamless delivery of tailor-made reports available in different formats

Segments of the Social Business Intelligence Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Social Business Intelligence market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Social Business Intelligence market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

the demand for big data globally

Presently, most of the private organisations are adopting big data solutions to capture and store large amounts of unstructured data. Big data supports in managing unstructured data fully or partially from enterprise IT systems, CRM conversations and social media. Big data offers hadoop solutions, which enable users to manage, store and analyse data across numerous resources efficiently. For instance, in September 2014, Oracle launched business intelligence cloud service which aids to improve speed and decision making across organisations by lowering barriers. Moreover, big data solutions also offer secure, comprehensive information access with simplicity and cost effectiveness.

Security vulnerabilities is a big challenge hampering revenue growth of the global social business intelligence market

In social business intelligence systems, one of the main challenges faced by organisations while adopting cloud services is data security. With an increase in the demand for cloud-based services, most of the organisations are shifting their workloads to the cloud from on-premise systems. Security breaches and privacy concerns pertaining to sensitive data are big challenges faced by vendors offering cloud-based solutions.

Positive outlook of BI towards Hadoop can be a good growth opportunity for players in the global social business intelligence market

Installation of new enterprise data operating systems over SQL servers would have a positive impact on the global social business intelligence market. Distributed analytic framework such as MapReduce will gradually turn Hadoop into a general-purpose data operating system. Hadoop offers adequate performance with optimal costs and also handles different kind of workloads such as steam processing and graph analytics. This, in turn, is likely to drive the demand for Hadoop implementation in social business intelligence and will boost the market in the long run.

Global Social Business Intelligence Market Attractiveness, By Vertical, 2016–2026

In terms of value, BFSI segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global social business intelligence market during the forecast period. However, the travel and tourism segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. In terms of value, the travel and tourism segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. In 2017, the IT and telecommunication segment is estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3 Bn and is expected to witness steady growth in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

“Wearable devices gaining popularity in the North America social business intelligence market

The growth of the IoT is adding to the vast pool of data – with everything from television, cars, smart watches and other devices producing data that may or may not hold valuable insights for the business. Providers of enterprise application software such as Qlik Technologies, along with established players such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation and others are among the main beneficiaries. Health monitoring is gaining traction among the population in North America. Devices that can monitor various bodily data from heart health to sleep patterns and suggest lifestyle adjustments is gaining penetration among the population of North America. In October 2015 for instance, IBM Corporation redesigned its flagship BI solution with built-in accelerated modelling and reporting. Global BI solution vendors are investing in structured R&D initiatives to utilise wearable technology in business. The big game plan is to take big data to a whole new level.”

— Analyst, ICT – Future Market Insights

COVID-19 Impact on Social Business Intelligence Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Social Business Intelligence market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Social Business Intelligence market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9681?source=atm

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Social Business Intelligence market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Social Business Intelligence market? Which application of the Social Business Intelligence is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Social Business Intelligence market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Social Business Intelligence market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Social Business Intelligence market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Social Business Intelligence

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Social Business Intelligence market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Social Business Intelligence market in different regions

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9681?source=atm