Semiconductor Rectifier Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2025

Semiconductor Rectifier Market Segmentation

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

ASI Semiconductor

Bourns

Crydom

Dydac Controls

Dynex Semiconductor

Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc

Fuji Electric Co.

Hitachi

Infineon Technologies Ag

Insel Rectifiers (India) Pvt. Ltd

Ixys Corp.

Littelfuse

Microsemi Corp. (Mscc)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

NEC Corp.

Nell Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

On Semiconductor

Rectron

Redkoh Industries

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Sanken Electric

Sanrex Corp.

Texas Instruments (Ti)

Tsmc

Toshiba Corp.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

LCR

MCR

HCR

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utility

Others

