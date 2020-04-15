Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings size and Key Trends in terms of volume and value 2019-2020

The latest study on the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

segmented as follows:

By End Use Industry:

Marine Industry Ballast Tanks Sea Water Intake Pipe Lining

Transportation Industry Road Tanker Rail Tanker ISO Tanks

Chemicals Industry Phosphoric Acid Processing Sulphuric Acid Processing Hydrochloric Acid Processing Chlorine Processing Caustic Soda Processing

Mining & Metallurgy Industry Phosphate Mining & Processing Aluminium Mining & Processing Copper Mining & Processing Nickel Mining & Processing Gold Mining & Processing Steel Pickling & Processing latinum Mining & Processing Uranium Mining & Processing

Water Treatment Industry Desalination Sewage Treatment Process & Waste Water

Oil & Gas Industry

Power Generation Industry

Others (Automotive, Construction etc.

By Product Type:

Polymer Coatings Epoxy Polyurethane Alkyd Acrylic Fluoropolymer Vinyl Ester and Flake-filled Vinyl Ester

Rubber Lining System Hard Rubber lining Systems Soft Rubber lining Systems

Acid Proof Lining Ceramic & Carbon Brick Lining Tile Lining Thermoplastic Lining



To deduce market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as product-wise split and market split by end-use and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, FMI triangulates the data via different analysis based on supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provide forecast in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the corrosion protective coatings and acid proof lining market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the South African market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, South Africa corrosion protective coatings and acid proof linings market, competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global and domestic companies that manufacture and supply coatings and linings. The report contains market share analysis by categorising companies into tier levels, based on their revenue. The report also includes profile of companies across the value chain i.e. raw material suppliers, manufacturers, suppliers/service providers and contractors.

Some market players featured in this report are as follows:

Raw Material Suppliers

The Dow Chemical Company

Ashland Inc.

Croda International Plc.

AMPA Plastics (AMPA Group)

Manufacturers

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Jotun A/S

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Steuler KCH GmbH

The Weir Group PLC.

SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

Corrocoat SA (Pty) Ltd

Ferro South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Flowcrete SA (PTY) Ltd

REMA TIP TOP South Africa/Dunlop Industrial Products Pty Ltd

POWDER-LAK (PTY) Ltd

StonCor Africa (Pty) Ltd.

WEBLOR

AKS Lining Systems (Pty) Ltd

Macbean Beier Plastics (PTY) Ltd

Kal-Gard (Pty) Ltd

Dura Seal

Service Providers/Suppliers/Contactors

Bulldog Projects (PTY) Ltd

Rand Sandblasting and Coatings (PTY) Ltd

IAP International (Pty) Ltd.

PUMBA LININGS

J&J Rubber Linings (PTY) LTD

Thermalloy (PTY) LTD

Research Institute

The Corrosion Institute of South Africa

COVID-19 Impact on Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Corrosion Protection Coatings & Acid Proof Linings market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

