Test Automation Market: Analysis and In-depth Study on Test Automation Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2025

The latest study on the Test Automation market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Test Automation market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Test Automation market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Test Automation market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Test Automation market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Test Automation Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Test Automation market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Test Automation market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the global test automation market on the basis of various types of test automation into functional testing, configuration testing, web services testing, acceptance testing, compatibility testing, integration testing, load testing, security testing, mobile testing, migration testing, platform testing, usability testing, network testing, and QA process design. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis for the test automation market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights on macro as well as micro level. Classification of global test automation market into its various types offers in-depth understanding of test automation in different market scenarios.

Global Test Automation Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the test automation market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. This is identified as a crucial step for getting the full overview of the market through key market leaders and the strategies adopted by them. The complete test automation market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the test automation market’s growth.

IBM Corporation, Capgemini S.A., Wipro Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Hewlett-Packard Company, Infosys Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, Hexaware Technologies, SmartBear Inc., Tricentis GmbH, SeaLights Technologies Ltd, Qasymphony, Inc., CA Technologies and Zensar Technologies are some of the major players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been provided as a part of company profiles.

Global Test Automation Market, by Component

Services Advisory and Assessment Services Managed Services Others



Product Test Automation Tools Functional Testing Configuration Testing Web Services Testing Acceptance Testing Compatibility Testing Integration Testing Load Testing Security Testing Mobile Testing Migration Testing Platform Testing Usability Testing Network Testing QA Process Design Type Independent Tools Others



Global Test Automation Market, by Deployment

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

On Premise

Global Test Automation Market, by Geography

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

COVID-19 Impact on Test Automation Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Test Automation market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Test Automation market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Which company is expected to dominate the Test Automation market in terms of market share in 2020? How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Test Automation market? Which application of the Test Automation is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Test Automation market? How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Test Automation market report:

The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Test Automation market

Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets

Current and future prospects of various applications of the Test Automation

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Test Automation market

Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Test Automation market in different regions

