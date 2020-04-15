Unconventional Gas (Shale Gas, Tight Gas and Coal Bed Methane) Market Shares, Trend and Growth Report by 2025

Companies mentioned

Most of the top companies involved in the unconventional gas market are situated in North America, especially in the U.S. and Canada. Most of them have consolidated the market by acquiring smaller companies to expand their geographic presence. The key players include Arrow Energy, Shell, PetroChina, Exxon Mobil, Devon Energy, Chesapeake energy, BHP Billiton, BP, BG Group, and Anadarko.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

COVID-19 Impact on Unconventional Gas (Shale Gas, Tight Gas and Coal Bed Methane) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Unconventional Gas (Shale Gas, Tight Gas and Coal Bed Methane) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Unconventional Gas (Shale Gas, Tight Gas and Coal Bed Methane) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

