Engineering Resins Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026

Detailed Study on the Global Engineering Resins Market

Engineering Resins Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

BASF

Royal DSM

Microspec Corporation

RTP Company

Dow Chemical

Lanxess

Eastman

JSR

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

Ube Industries Ltd.

KuibyshevAzot Engineering (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc

William Barnet & Son, LLC

Zhangjiagang Haiyue Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.

Cixi Jinxing Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.

The Sanmar Group

Perlen Packaging

S&E Specialty Polymers

ARKEMA GROUP

PolyPacific

Hanes Supply, Inc.

Toray, Inc

DAK Americas LLC

M & G Polymers USA

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

JBF Industries, Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polyethylene (LDPE;MDPE;HDPE;LLDPE;UHMWPE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Segment by Application

Automotive

Building and Construction

Electrical and Electronics

