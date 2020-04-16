Smart Toys Market Growth, Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading key Players and Forecasts by 2026

The global Smart Toys market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Smart Toys market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Smart Toys market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Smart Toys market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Smart Toys market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart toys market. Key players profiled in the report include Hasbro Inc., Sony Corporation, Jakks Pacific Inc., Mattel Inc., The Lego Group, Playmobil, Kid II Inc., KNex Industries Inc., Konami Corporation, and Leapfrog Entertainment.
The global smart toys market is segmented as below:
Global Smart Toys Market, by Toy Type
- App- Enabled Mechanical Toys
- Voice/Image Recognition Toys
- Screenless Toys
- Toys-To-Life
- Puzzles and Building Games
- Health Tracking Toys/ Wearable
Global Smart Toys Market, by Interfacing Device
- Smartphone-Connected Toys
- Tablet-Connected Toys
- Console-Connected Toys
- App-Connected Drones
Global Smart Toys Market, byTechnology
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- RFID/ NFC
Global Smart Toys Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online Market
- Specialty Stores
- Toy Shops
- Cloud Based
- On Premise
Global Smart Toys Market, by Age Group
- 2-5 years
- 6-8 years
- 8-12 years
- Teenagers
- Adults
Global Smart Toys Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Each market player encompassed in the Smart Toys market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Smart Toys market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
COVID-19 Impact on Smart Toys Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smart Toys market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Smart Toys market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
