Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products to Witness Steady Expansion During 2019-2025

The global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

Nicotine Based Products Nicotine Gums Nicotine Patches Nicotine Lozenges Regular Lozenges Mini Lozenges Sublingual Lozenges Nicotine Sprays Nicotine Inhalers

Electronic Cigarette

Non-nicotine Products Varenicline Bupropion Cytisine



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Channels

Retail Stores

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Research Methodology

While inspecting the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market, the negative growth rate for few of the product types has been derived from the sale of respective product/companies in respective regions. Macro-economic indicators such as smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market outlook, active and passive smokers, and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market, while the top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers.

In order to infer the market size, historical data, primary responses and public domain data has been thoroughly analyzed. Revenue of companies in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market has been benchmarked to ascertain the market size for the base year. Macroeconomic indicators such as GDP and industry growth have been considered to forecast the market size over the forecast period. The historical growth trend of end-use industries, market participants’ performance, as well as the present macro-economic outlook has been taken into consideration for estimating the overall market trend forecast. This data is then validated with the help of the triangulation method and is extensively scrutinized using advanced tools to garner quantitative and qualitative insights into the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products market.

COVID-19 Impact on Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-addiction Products market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

