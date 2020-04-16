Sodium Reduction Ingredient Market Forecast to 2025: Global Industry Analysis by Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications

The global Sodium Reduction Ingredient market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Sodium Reduction Ingredient market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Sodium Reduction Ingredient market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Sodium Reduction Ingredient market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Key Segments Covered

By Application Sauce/dips/dressings Snacks Bakery products Cheese/butter Frozen food Others (beverages, baby food and breakfast cereal)

By Ingredients Yeast extract Mineral blends Magnesium sulphate Calcium chloride Potassium sulphate Potassium chloride Potassium lactate Amino acid Others (hydrolyzed vegetable protein, trehalose and nucleotides)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe EU5 Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Cambrian Solutions Inc

Kerry Group PLC

Associated British Foods plc

Givaudan SA

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Innophos Holdings, Inc

Jungbunzlauer Suisse A.G.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Tate & Lyle PLC.

COVID-19 Impact on Sodium Reduction Ingredient Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Sodium Reduction Ingredient market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Sodium Reduction Ingredient market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

