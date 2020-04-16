Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market include _Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine, DSME, SHI, HHI, NOV, CIMC Raffles, CSIC Dalian, COSCO, CMHI

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1659056/global-offshore-oil-amp-gas-drilling-market

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling industry.

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Segment By Type:

Jackups, Semi-submersible, Drillships

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Segment By Applications:

Oil, Gas

Critical questions addressed by the Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market develop in the mid to long term?

Reasons to Buy the Report

Upgrade your market research resources with this comprehensive and accurate report on the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market

report on the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market Get complete understanding of general market scenarios and future market situations to prepare for rising above the challenges and ensuring strong growth

The report offers in-depth research and various tendencies of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market

and various tendencies of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market It provides detailed analysis of changing market trends , current and future technologies used, and various strategies adopted by leading players of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market

, used, and adopted by leading players of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market It offers recommendations and advice for new entrants of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market and carefully guides established players for further market growth

of the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market and carefully guides established players for further market growth Apart from hottest technological advances in the global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling market, it brings to light the future plans of dominant players in the industry

Get Full Customize report now at :https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1659056/global-offshore-oil-amp-gas-drilling-market

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Jackups

1.4.3 Semi-submersible

1.4.4 Drillships

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil

1.5.3 Gas

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Industry

1.6.1.1 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production by Regions

4.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Keppel Corporation

8.1.1 Keppel Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Keppel Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Keppel Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Keppel Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Keppel Corporation Recent Development

8.2 Sembcorp Marine

8.2.1 Sembcorp Marine Corporation Information

8.2.2 Sembcorp Marine Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Sembcorp Marine Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Sembcorp Marine Product Description

8.2.5 Sembcorp Marine Recent Development

8.3 DSME

8.3.1 DSME Corporation Information

8.3.2 DSME Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 DSME Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 DSME Product Description

8.3.5 DSME Recent Development

8.4 SHI

8.4.1 SHI Corporation Information

8.4.2 SHI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 SHI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 SHI Product Description

8.4.5 SHI Recent Development

8.5 HHI

8.5.1 HHI Corporation Information

8.5.2 HHI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 HHI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 HHI Product Description

8.5.5 HHI Recent Development

8.6 NOV

8.6.1 NOV Corporation Information

8.6.2 NOV Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 NOV Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 NOV Product Description

8.6.5 NOV Recent Development

8.7 CIMC Raffles

8.7.1 CIMC Raffles Corporation Information

8.7.2 CIMC Raffles Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 CIMC Raffles Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 CIMC Raffles Product Description

8.7.5 CIMC Raffles Recent Development

8.8 CSIC Dalian

8.8.1 CSIC Dalian Corporation Information

8.8.2 CSIC Dalian Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 CSIC Dalian Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 CSIC Dalian Product Description

8.8.5 CSIC Dalian Recent Development

8.9 COSCO

8.9.1 COSCO Corporation Information

8.9.2 COSCO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 COSCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 COSCO Product Description

8.9.5 COSCO Recent Development

8.10 CMHI

8.10.1 CMHI Corporation Information

8.10.2 CMHI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 CMHI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 CMHI Product Description

8.10.5 CMHI Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Sales Channels

11.2.2 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Distributors

11.3 Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Offshore Oil & Gas Drilling Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.