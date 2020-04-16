Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels market include _BW Offshore, Chevron, CNOOC, ExxonMobil, Petrobras, MODEC, SBM Offshore, Total

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels industry.

Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Market Segment By Type:

Newbuilding, Converted from Ships

Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Market Segment By Applications:

Shallow Water, Deep Water, Ultra-Deep Water

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Newbuilding

1.4.3 Converted from Ships

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Shallow Water

1.5.3 Deep Water

1.5.4 Ultra-Deep Water

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Industry

1.6.1.1 Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Production by Regions

4.1 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 BW Offshore

8.1.1 BW Offshore Corporation Information

8.1.2 BW Offshore Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 BW Offshore Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 BW Offshore Product Description

8.1.5 BW Offshore Recent Development

8.2 Chevron

8.2.1 Chevron Corporation Information

8.2.2 Chevron Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Chevron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Chevron Product Description

8.2.5 Chevron Recent Development

8.3 CNOOC

8.3.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

8.3.2 CNOOC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 CNOOC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 CNOOC Product Description

8.3.5 CNOOC Recent Development

8.4 ExxonMobil

8.4.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

8.4.2 ExxonMobil Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 ExxonMobil Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 ExxonMobil Product Description

8.4.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

8.5 Petrobras

8.5.1 Petrobras Corporation Information

8.5.2 Petrobras Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Petrobras Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Petrobras Product Description

8.5.5 Petrobras Recent Development

8.6 MODEC

8.6.1 MODEC Corporation Information

8.6.2 MODEC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 MODEC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 MODEC Product Description

8.6.5 MODEC Recent Development

8.7 SBM Offshore

8.7.1 SBM Offshore Corporation Information

8.7.2 SBM Offshore Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 SBM Offshore Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 SBM Offshore Product Description

8.7.5 SBM Offshore Recent Development

8.8 Total

8.8.1 Total Corporation Information

8.8.2 Total Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Total Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Total Product Description

8.8.5 Total Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Sales Channels

11.2.2 Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Distributors

11.3 Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Vessels Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

