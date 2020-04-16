This report studies the global personal finance application market, analyzes and researches the state of development and forecast of personal finance applications in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Asia. South East. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as
Mint
Capital personnel
GoodBudget
Spendee
Venmo
Wally
Vous avez besoin d’un budget
Acorns
OfficeTime
Doxo
WalletHub
UK Calculateur de salaire
Toshl Finance
Money Smart
Savings Goals
PageOnce
Money Lover
Expensify
Easy Money
Bill Assistant Assistant
Account Tracker
Level Money
Expense Manager
One Touch Expenser
Loan Calculator Pro
Digit
Market segment by region / country, this report covers
the United States
EU
Japan
China China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by type, the product can be divided into
Android
iOS
web-based
Market segment by application, personal finance applications can be divided into
mobile phones
Tablets
Computers
Others
Contents
Chapter One: Presentation of the Personal Finance Applications Sector
1.1. Presentation of the personal finance applications market
1.1.1. Scope of the product of personal finance applications
1.1.2. Market situation and outlook
1.2. Size and analysis of the global market for personal finance applications by region (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Personal finance applications market by type
1.3.1. Android
1.3.2. iOS
1.3.3. Web-based
1.4. Personal finance applications market by end users / application
1.4.1. Mobile phones
1.4.2. Tablets
1.4.3. Computers
1.4.4. Other
Chapter Two: Analysis of the competition in global personal finance applications by players
2.1. Size of the personal finance applications market (value) by players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive status and trend
2.2.1. Market concentration rate
2.2.2. Product / service differences
2.2.3. New entrants
2.2.4. Technological trends of the future
Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)
3.1. Mint
3.1.1. Company profile
3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.1.3. Products, services and solutions
3.1.4. Personal finance apps revenue (millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent developments
3.2. Personal capital
3.2.1. Company profile
3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.2.3. Products, services and solutions
3.2.4.Income from personal finance applications (millions of USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent developments
3.3. GoodBudget
3.3.1. Company profile
3.3.2. Main presentation of the company / company
3.3.3. Products, service
suite …
