This report studies the global personal finance application market, analyzes and researches the state of development and forecast of personal finance applications in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and Asia. South East. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

Mint

Capital personnel

GoodBudget

Spendee

Venmo

Wally

Vous avez besoin d’un budget

Acorns

OfficeTime

Doxo

WalletHub

UK Calculateur de salaire

Toshl Finance

Money Smart

Savings Goals

PageOnce

Money Lover

Expensify

Easy Money

Bill Assistant Assistant

Account Tracker

Level Money

Expense Manager

One Touch Expenser

Loan Calculator Pro

Digit

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

Android

iOS

web-based

Market segment by application, personal finance applications can be divided into

mobile phones

Tablets

Computers

Others

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Personal Finance Applications Sector

1.1. Presentation of the personal finance applications market

1.1.1. Scope of the product of personal finance applications

1.1.2. Market situation and outlook

1.2. Size and analysis of the global market for personal finance applications by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Personal finance applications market by type

1.3.1. Android

1.3.2. iOS

1.3.3. Web-based

1.4. Personal finance applications market by end users / application

1.4.1. Mobile phones

1.4.2. Tablets

1.4.3. Computers

1.4.4. Other

Chapter Two: Analysis of the competition in global personal finance applications by players

2.1. Size of the personal finance applications market (value) by players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive status and trend

2.2.1. Market concentration rate

2.2.2. Product / service differences

2.2.3. New entrants

2.2.4. Technological trends of the future

Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)

3.1. Mint

3.1.1. Company profile

3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3. Products, services and solutions

3.1.4. Personal finance apps revenue (millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent developments

3.2. Personal capital

3.2.1. Company profile

3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.2.3. Products, services and solutions

3.2.4.Income from personal finance applications (millions of USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent developments

3.3. GoodBudget

3.3.1. Company profile

3.3.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.3.3. Products, service

