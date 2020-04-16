This report examines the global portfolio management software market, analyzes and researches the state and forecast of portfolio management software development in the United States, the EU, Japan, China, India and South East Asia. This report focuses on the main players in the global market, such as

Personal Capital

Stator

eFront

Fund Manager

CoStar

SoftTarget

Investment Account Manager

Advent

Options Czar (Koona Software)

Clarizen

Miles Software

OWL Software

Conifer Financial Services

FinFolio

Mprofit

InvestPlus

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

EU

Japan

China China

India

Southeast Asia

Segment of the market by type, the product can be divided into cloud

based on the Web

Market segment by application, the portfolio management software can be divided into

small and medium enterprises

large enterprises

Contents

Chapter One: Presentation of the Portfolio Management Software Industry

1.1. Overview of the portfolio management software market

1.1.1. Scope of the portfolio management software product

1.1.2. Market situation and outlook

1.2. Size and analysis of the global market for portfolio management software by region (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Portfolio management software market by type

1.3.1. Web based

1.3.2. Cloud-based

1.4. Market for end-user / application portfolio management software

1.4.1. Small and medium-sized enterprises

1.4.2. Large companies

Chapter Two: Analysis of the competition for global portfolio management software by players

2.1. Size of the portfolio management software market (value) by player (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive status and trend

2.2.1. Market concentration rate

2.2.2. Product / service differences

2.2.3. New entrants

2.2.4. Technological trends of the future

Chapter three: Company profiles (the best players)

3.1. Personal capital

3.1.1. Company profile

3.1.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.1.3. Products, services and solutions

3.1.4. Portfolio management software turnover (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent developments

3.2. Stator

3.2.1. Company profile

3.2.2. Main presentation of the company / company

3.2.3. Products, services and solutions

3.2.4.Portfolio management software turnover (millions USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent developments

3.3. eFront

3.3.1. Company profile

3.3.2. Main activity / B

Suite ….

